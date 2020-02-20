Six individuals, including Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and Ronald Reagan's son, from diverse backgrounds came together to discuss their own experiences regarding religion and polarization at a panel on Wednesday.
The event, part of a series titled, “Democracy, Civility and Freedom of Expression,” featured moderator Amy Goodman, host and executive producer of "Democracy Now!", and panelists Ron Reagan, Arun Gandhi, Naomi Tutu, Sarah Hurwitz, Melissa Rogers and Reza Aslan.
In a media interview before the event, the panelists discussed the idea of establishing a university-sponsored prayer and meditation space open to the public. Purdue is one of the only schools in the Big Ten without such a space dedicated to meet students’ spiritual needs.
“I think that when a university is trying to accommodate religion, they should think about making sure that the space is usable by people of all faiths and of no faith,” said Rogers, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute.
Goodman discussed how media can aid in creating this space.
“When you establish this place or as you try to find a space, remember the media, because it can be a real friend,” she said. “I think the media is a place where we all speak about diverse ideas.”
During the event, panelists shared their experiences and perspectives on religion and its place in democratic society to a full audience in Loeb Playhouse in the Stewart Center.
Gandhi said his grandfather’s teachings on the quintessential importance of nonviolence were hugely influential for him. However, he said many people do not understand his grandfather’s philosophy because they believe that nonviolence is only the absence of war or fighting. Although violence can be physical, he said passive violence like discrimination, oppression, arrogance and wastefulness often fuels physical violence.
“What (his grandfather) meant by violence was much deeper. I remember him telling me that you can only appreciate the value of nonviolence when you understand the extent of violence,” said Gandhi. “We are all here for a purpose. And at the very least, the purpose we are here for is to ensure that our existence has made the society we live in a little better than we found it.”
Hurwitz, who was a speechwriter for former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, spoke about her rediscovery of Judaism and spiritual purpose in her adult life.
She said she grew up culturally Jewish and ignored religion for much of her life until the fifth year of the Obama administration, when she decided to take a class on Judaism to learn about the diversity of beliefs within the faith tradition and began to embrace her religious background more fully.
Aslan described his experience growing up Iranian in America in the 1980s and how he struggled to fit in with American society while the Iranian hostage crisis was fresh in the public memory.
“It became very important for me to separate myself as much as possible from my culture, heritage and nationality — certainly my religion,” he said.
He said he pretended to be Mexican in order to fit in with society, and in high school he converted to Christianity, only to reconvert to Islam in college. He explained that these experiences contributed to his interests in religion, faith and challenging white nationalism.
Tutu, the daughter of Desmond Tutu, a South African Anglican cleric and theologian, described how growing up in Apartheid South Africa, the Church had always been an essential part of her life.
“The Church has been the place where I was nurtured and encouraged,” she said. “But I was also living as a black child in a Christian country, and South Africa was very clear that it was a Christian country, that said that I was less than human because I was black.”
Tutu said this tension between being black and Christian in South Africa has been central to her struggle. She said when she saw depictions of heaven only containing white men, she connected them with the white men who abused black people like herself. Despite this, she explained that she still adheres to her Christian faith.
“That struggle for me with the Church as a (source of) both nurture and also (questions of my worth) has been the basis for me of clinging tightly to the church and not allowing it to be taken away from me by people who say that there are some of our children who are less than others,” she said.
Panelists also questioned whether civility — a major theme of the event — should be maintained in the face of oppression.
“Oftentimes calls for civility are mostly calls for minorities to shut the hell up,” said Aslan. “I think moments like this require extreme moral clarity. And when it comes to some issues, there are only two sides. You either think that it’s ok to put brown children in cages or you don’t.”
The tensest moments in the event involved panelists discussing politics.
“Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,” said Reagan, the son of the late U.S. President Reagan.
He identifies as an atheist and said he's concerned about the polarization of society.
“I think one of the most serious, polarizing realities that we face is between people who respect facts and evidence and reasons and those who don’t,” he said. “We live in a society of informational silos and there are people who simply aren’t living in the real world anymore. They think they are. They hear on the media that they get, ‘This is the real world,’ but it’s really not.”
Goodman discussed the media’s power to bring different perspectives to public attention.
“When you can hear someone speaking for themselves, whether you’re a student at Purdue or whether you’re a Palestinian child or an Israeli grandmother, whether you’re an uncle in Afghanistan or in Iraq, you begin to understand where the person is coming from,” she said.
But she also noted that the media can be a polarizing force.
“I think the media can be the greatest force for peace on earth. Instead, all too often it’s wielded as a weapon of war,” she said. “So we have to take the media back and (from) what I see tonight, our goal is coming to understand each other.”