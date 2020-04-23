The renovation of the Union Club Hotel is expected to welcome guests in the fall, according to a press release.
"The construction team is taking all necessary health and safety precautions and the hotel's leadership team is working remotely to ensure all preparations are made for a successful opening in August," the press release reads.
The hotel is now booking stays starting on Sept. 8.
"We're all adjusting to what might be the new normal as we emerge from this health crisis," said general manager Vicki Wicks. "There's no predicting the future, but our focus, in addition to ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the project, is on bringing a new era of hospitality to guests visiting the university and the surrounding area this fall."
The hotel will also act as a training ground for Purdue's hospitality and tourism management students.