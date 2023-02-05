John Wooden’s statue looked over abandoned folding chairs, a mostly empty box of Einstein Bros. Bagels and blankets littered along the northern side of Mackey Arena.
Minutes earlier, the statue was surrounded by a line of gold-and-black-clad students camped out, hoping for a chance at a Golden Ticket. The people counting the line told them they were anywhere from 1,300 to 3,000 people deep.
The stampede began about 11:30 a.m.
Students at the back of the line rushed to the front, not wanting their hours of waiting to be for nothing.
A mass of people crowded the sidewalk between Mackey and Northwestern Avenue all the way to the student entrance doors on the southern side of the arena.
There were reports of people pushing past each other, a twisted ankle and a student who was “about to faint,” Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said. He said he wasn’t sure if she was about to faint from the weather or anxiety, but she refused further treatment.
Amanda Rickert, an Exponent staff member who was in the cluster, said she saw a girl standing in the crowd behind her collapse.
Two students got minor injuries, Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford said in a press release Sunday evening. One was transported to the hospital and is in good condition, the release reads.
“I was one of the ‘two’ students who were hurt today,” Ashley Zak wrote to The Exponent, responding to the statement. “I was thrown over a concrete ledge and trampled while my boyfriend screamed for help and tried to stop the countless people who ran over me.”
After getting into the arena, students sent The Exponent messages saying they were “traumatized” by the crush.
About four people were forced to climb through a golf cart, former Exponent staff member Nina Taylor said. People expected there to be more room after rounding the corner of Mackey Arena onto the side street separating it from Lambert Fieldhouse, she said. But there wasn’t.
Taylor said she saw one student pushed by the crowd until she had to climb through the front windshield opening of the golf cart, over the seat and out the other side, then three people followed.
People were packed so tightly around Taylor that she had trouble breathing for about 10 minutes.
Event staff near the entrance told students that if they saw them pushing, they wouldn’t be let into the game, Taylor said. Messages from other students in line said the same.
Several fans had panic attacks, said Exponent Assistant Photos Editor Paul Ward, who was standing inside Mackey when the doors opened at 12:45 p.m.
Four event staff members outside Mackey declined an interview.
Event staff walked two women into the arena from the line outside, and the women were bent over, hands on knees and gasping for air, Ward said. The two resisted as staff and their friends tried to usher them out of the line, saying they didn’t want to miss their opportunities at Golden Tickets.
“Safety remains the highest priority, and the athletics department is now proactively addressing increased demand and revising distribution procedures with the student body,” Crawford wrote. “Purdue Athletics is also exploring solutions to properly allocate student tickets for those who waited in line.”
Caroline Meier, Emily Davidson and their group of friends joined the line about 9:30 a.m., when it was still near the Wooden statue. When they saw people start to run, they did, too.
There was little visible monitoring of the line by event staff. The crowd of people at the front of the line booed as Meier and Davidson rounded the corner to join the front of the line.
“I don’t care if they boo,” Meier said. “It’s survival of the fittest.”
Davidson had a bag of someone’s chocolate-covered mini donuts left behind in the chaos. She said she grabbed the donuts on her way to the southern entrance of the arena.
“It looks like Armageddon,” the junior in the College of Pharmacy said.
That was before the crush. In the aftermath, cans, containers and all kinds of miscellaneous brown trash — made indistinguishable after being trampled by thousands of feet — covered the Mackey perimeter.
Caitlin Wyant became separated from her friend during the rush.
She ducked into an alcove when she saw signs of a crowd crush, but her friend kept running. The junior in the College of Engineering said she isn’t as invested in basketball as her friend, who made it inside and got a Golden Ticket.
Wyant took an ID and credit card she found on the ground to event staff members. People had “no regard” for their things or their personal safety, she said.
Some fans were so bothered by the remains, they left the line to help clean up. Reuben Mathias and his group walked to the CVS across the street, bought trash bags and gloves and picked up the trash.
“Trust me, I want that Golden Ticket as much as the next person, but more importantly I want to do what is right and live as God would have me live,” Mathias wrote in a message to The Exponent. “We say that Mackey is our house — who wants to live in a house full of trash?”
Daniel Heinold was in the group, all members of Purdue Bible Fellowship. He said they found all kinds of drink containers, boxes full of Pop-Tarts and a poker set he thought looked worth no less than $100.
“It’s just embarrassing,” the sophomore in the College of Engineering said.
He said they joined the line about 11 a.m., when it stretched nearly the full perimeter around Mackey, behind Holloway Gymnasium and up the parking lot east of Kozuch Football Performance Complex. Mathias had the idea to pick up the trash after “everybody piled up,” Heinold said.
“Purdue Athletics is thankful to the numerous students who remained outside of Mackey Arena to assist custodial staff with cleaning the area of litter following the doors opening,” Crawford said in the statement.
Before the stampede
The first group of people were seen camped outside the student entrance about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Some students brought tents and a makeshift aluminum grill to cook ribs.
Calling it a line would be a loose use of the term, even before the crush.
Nearly every fan seemed to be in a group. Some sat along the Mackey walls, some in circles on blankets and a few around tables. There was constant movement in and out of the line from students going to the bathroom or coming back with food or coffee.
Michael Heraty, sitting at about Spot 550, brought his roommate’s carrom board, a table game popular in South Asia, to play with his friends while they waited in line.
Many students lined up for a chance at Paint Crew, which sold out within seconds for the 2022-23 season, and some said they wanted revenge after the men’s team lost by 5 points to Indiana in Assembly Hall the night before.
Adam Levitt and Max Johnson, better known to Mackey faithfuls as Mario and Luigi, lined up with other members of Alpha Epsilon Pi between 6 and 7:30 a.m. Their group was one of the closest next to the entrance doors.
Levitt, or Mario, said he had a hard time putting on red Sunday morning, but he was at Mackey for retribution.
“The women’s teams don’t see environments like this,” he said. “We’re trying to sit right behind their bench. We’re just trying to get in their heads.”
Head coach Katie Gearlds took glazed donuts to some of the fans, and they got the rest of their sustenance by splitting off to go to the nearby Circle K gas station for food.
For the bathroom, they went to the Cary Quadrangle. A “bathroom scout” ran back at one point alerting the guys that he did a soft close on one of the Cary doors, propping it open so the non-Cary-resident group members could go.