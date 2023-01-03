Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November.
Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots.
A Purdue and an Indiana State Police officer received a tip that individuals might be pocketing cash from parking customers at the "S" Slayter Hill lot before the Iowa game on Nov. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last week. As the officers drove by in a golf cart, they wrote, Kenneth Darryl Brock Thomas and Cortez Henry Johnson stared at them and then removed their yellow high-visibility vests.
Thomas, who allegedly gave officers a fake name at first, eventually told an officer he had kept $80 in cash, and Cortez admitted he kept $40 and that they had planned to buy food with the money, according to the document. Both were on work release to help with parking.
Cortez has been charged with conversion. Thomas has been charged with conversion and making a false identity statement; court records indicate a warrant has been issued for him in a 2019 burglary case.
They have both also been banned from campus for a year.