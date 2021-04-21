Purdue Student Government adjourned for the final time this semester after passing bills in support of immigration legal services and the expansion of meal-plan options.
Immigration initiative
PSG unanimously passed a joint resolution with Purdue Graduate Student Government urging the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities to add on-campus immigration counsel to the legal services already offered.
Both PSG and PGSG hosted immigration lawyers from Green & Spiegel who offered general information and one-on-one sessions to international students this semester. Former PSG President Assata Gilmore said demand for these services “exponentially exceeded” supply.
The resolution underscored the need for the service for the fifth of campus that is international students. It noted that out of the 56 total questions asked by students at general information sessions, current student legal services could answer only two.
Changing meal plan policies
PSG passed a resolution recommending that Purdue Dining create more dining-plan options, including a plan where students would pay a base fee and then pay per swipe.
The resolution was inspired by a University Residences tenant who approached senators upset that they were required to purchase a 10-meal minimum plan when they had their own kitchen. Purdue implemented the requirement for UR apartment residents to purchase a meal plan in Fall 2020 to bring in extra revenue, former PSG Vice President Hannah Darr said.
The solution proposed by the authors would add an additional plan where students who don’t often use meal swipes could pay a base fee then pay only per swipe.
Author and senator for Exploratory Studies Evan Chrise said he was unable to start a conversation with dining administration about eliminating the dining-plan requirement. Revenue from dining plans pays for amenities available to residents in UR apartments, Director of Dining Operations Azrielle Nunnelly told senators.
CAPS director search
The Office of the Dean of Students has narrowed its list of candidates for the next CAPS director down to three people, according to Gilmore.
The committee overseeing the selection plans to pick a candidate before the end of the semester to allow time for training and a smooth transition into next fall, Darr said.
Kyle Kittleson is serving as the interim director, according to the CAPS website.
Native American student scholarships
PSG passed a resolution adding a land acknowledgement to its order of business that will acknowledge “the traditional homelands of the Indigenous People which Purdue University is built upon.”
The resolution passed in the context of a similar proposal in the University Senate. Earlier in the week, the equity and diversity committee presented a proposal to offer in-state Native American students free tuition and out-of-state Native American students in-state tuition, Gilmore said. The proposal will be read again at a University Senate meeting in September, Darr said.
Gilmore said the land acknowledgement is a symbolic act and must be followed with concrete steps.
Gilmore was not available for further comment after the meeting.