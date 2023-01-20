Purdue has disconnected from TikTok.
Purdue deleted its TikTok account in December and told its colleges and departments to delete their accounts and stop interacting with the platform, a press release posted Friday morning reads.
Purdue, including its West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwestern campuses and Purdue Global, joins other universities around the country in the move away from the Chinese-based social media app, citing "concerns about cybersecurity risks to user data privacy, algorithmic censorship of free speech and threats to national security, as documented publicly by the U.S. federal government."
The Purdue Pete TikTok account posted a video Thursday of the mascot running a lap around Mackey Arena with the caption, "My last post ever because Purdue is making me delete my account :(."
Dozens of universities across Texas, Idaho, Florida, Georgia, Montana, Arkansas, Alabama, South Dakota and Oklahoma are reported to have moved away from the platform, as of Friday, but the ban doesn't look the same everywhere. Some public universities have banned the app on state-owned devices, and others going as far as banning its use on school Wi-Fi.
The bans stem from fears that Byte Dance, the company that owns TikTok, harvests user data, which could be used by the Chinese government, harming U.S. national security.
"The threat of the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the United States continues to grow on multiple fronts," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a Dec. 7 directive that prompted the first wave of bans from large Texas universities.