The Purdue police department reminds local residents that although it's legal to set off fireworks on campus property, lighting off fireworks on Purdue facilities goes against University policy, as some learned this weekend.
Several people set off fireworks in the Cordova Recreational Sports Center parking lot around 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the Purdue University Police Department crime logs.
Upon being asked by PUPD officers to move on, the logs state the people would be "picking up their mess and moving on."
Captain Song Kang said Monday that oftentimes, for cases like this, police are able to "casually" ask people to pack up their stuff and go somewhere else to do their fireworks.
Kang said for those who want to set off fireworks, "You are to use your own property."
"I understand a big parking lot is a good place to do it, but otherwise everybody else will be doing it too," Kang said.
Kang walked through typical procedures for handling people setting off fireworks around campus.
"We pull up, and we remind them 'Hey you know you're not doing anything illegal but you are violating the facility-use policy within the University, so you just have to find some other place to set off the fireworks,' that's typically what happens and that's how I dealt with it over the years," he said.
"100% of time, they always understood, and they moved along — because we don't want to ruin anybody's day and they spent a lot of money, it's not like we are confiscating them."