Despite the government rescinding its policy that would have barred international students from remaining in the country had they enrolled in online-only coursework, some international students worry about their uncertain situations.
Iman Mevaa, a sophomore in the College of Science, is an international student from France. She went back to France when the pandemic began, and still worries that she won’t be able to make it back to the U.S. in time for the fall semester.
“I think that rescinding the decision taken on July 6 is a good thing,” Mevaa said. “However, the situation of international students currently outside the U.S. is not discussed, nor evoked.”
She said that while ICE has released information regarding the international students who are already in the U.S., not enough has been said to bring clarity to those currently outside the country.
“Many international students are still blocked outside the U.S. because U.S. borders are closed for foreign students with valid visas. Even if many students hold visas valid until 2022, 2023 or 2024, we can’t go back to campus and pursue our education properly,” Mevaa said.
“I kind of need to go back to campus to maintain my visa because if I’m not back on campus by the end of the first week of school, I will lose my F-1 student visa,” Mevaa said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinded its policy that would have barred international students from remaining in the country had they enrolled in online-only coursework.
The decision comes following lawsuits filed by Harvard University and Massachussetts Institute of Technology challenging the DHS policy. Purdue filed an amicus brief on July 9 announcing its opposition to the policy, which would have sent home any of the University’s more than 9,000 international students who opted into fully online course loads.
Director of the Office of International Students & Scholars Christine Collins was watching the broadcast of the DHS hearing when the decision was made. She was overjoyed, she said, adding that the agreement between the government and the universities was reached in advance. The federal judge ended the hearing within minutes.
“Purdue is pleased with the outcome,” Collins said. “We’ll continue to do all that we can to support our international students during this time of uncertainty.”
The decision reverts ISS back to the guidelines it followed in March, when international students were permitted to stay in the U.S. despite in-person courses being canceled at universities nationwide. Students will be allowed to retain their F-1 visa status.
“It eliminates all the extra things that might have been harmful to students for the Fall 2020 semester,” Collins added.
The next step for ISS, Collins says, is to issue an email with new guidance for international students and to update the FAQ page on the Protect Purdue website.
Last fall, 9,085 international students attended Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, Collins said, and there is no expectation that number would decrease this fall.
Despite these new changes, some students still fear they will not be able to maintain their visa statuses.
Mevaa elaborated on the problem that she and many other international students still face by not being able to get back to the United States.
“I know so many of my friends, so many of my classmates, are now in the same situation as me, they’re stuck in their home countries,” Mevaa said. “Whether it is India, China, Taiwan, Brazil, Poland, right now they can’t go back and we’re risking to lose our visas.”
She said that the problem is not that she can’t leave France, so much as she can’t enter the U.S., despite her valid visa.
“With American embassies currently closed, no indication about when they will reopen, no guidelines regarding student visa renewal process in coronavirus time, the situation for us remains extremely unclear and stressful,” she said.
Mevaa said she wanted to come back to campus, particularly because she is a member of Purdue’s All-American Marching Band. She has to come back for mandatory band camp that takes place a week before school, which as of right now is still planned to happen.
Being a part of the band was one reason she originally hadn’t even considered the online option, she said.
“But, if the borders are still closed in August, then I will have to opt in and do the online option,” she said.
“I really liked the college experience when I was in West Lafayette,” she said, “because I got to know, and discover a lot about people coming from all parts of the world, and sharing their cultures, and it made my college experience really rich.”
Mevaa said when she left campus she hadn’t expected to be home beyond the summer.
“When I left campus I knew that I would not come back before the end of the semester, because the exams would be online so I knew that I would end my semester at home,” Mevaa said. “But I was expecting to be able to go back on campus for the fall, and now that’s in question.”
She also explained how the process of obtaining a visa is a long one, that requires fees and can span a few months. She also expressed fears that if many students lose their visas, that could complicate the process of getting a new one even more, if everyone has to reapply at once.
“It’s a complicated process and the first step is that the embassy has to be open, and as of today they do not know when they will open,” Mevaa said.
Abhilash Chandra is a sophomore in the College of Engineering and an international student from India. He has remained in the U.S. throughout the duration of the health crisis, staying with a relative in Michigan.
“Well, I must say it is a relief to hear about this rescinding order,” he said, hours after the news of the rescinding order.
Despite the weight he felt slide off his shoulders, he still had concerns for the future, he said.
“But, frankly, with the current government, you can’t help but be worried about something else they might come up with,” Chandra said.
Prior to the decision to rescind the order, Chandra said he had concerns regarding the unclear guidelines for international students outside the country.
“In the preliminary guidelines that were released initially it was very unclear whether they would be able to maintain their visa status if they take online classes from outside the country or not,” Mevaa said.
Chandra explained his plan all along had also been to get back to campus, but he never got the chance to go home.
“I didn’t get a chance to fly back home because in March, it just seemed too panicky,” he said. “Everything was just shut down way too abruptly all over the world. So, at that time I thought it would be better to just stay low.”
Chandra said he wasn’t too worried about being back on campus during the pandemic.
“It does feel a little risky, because I am still planning to stay in University dorms, and the way dorms are designed they’re shared bathrooms and everything,” Chandra said. “So it does feel a little risky, but we’ll see how everything works out.”