A classic ensemble from Berlin, "Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin" performed on campus, using a style of music that has recently experienced a revival.
The ensemble, more commonly known as Akamus, was preceded by an hour-long pre-show talk by Daniel Guberman, the senior instructional developer at the Center for Instructional Excellence.
“What really excites me about this concert is not only that Akamus is here, but one of the leading ensembles is performing music of the baroque era," he said. "Also this concert in particular is highlighting a lot of music that isn’t well known."
Guberman talked about the technical aspects of baroque music, and what he believed made baroque the mysterious, less-known form of classical music it is associated with today.
Katie Broad, a senior in the College of Science, planned on attending both the pre-show as well as the concert itself. She is currently taking a music-appreciation class which requires her to attend at least one concert over the course of the semester.
"My friend and her boyfriend were super excited to see the concert," she said. "They've had tickets booked months in advance."
Akamus performed a mix of well-known compositions and relatively unknown pieces. Amongst the lineup were Veracini’s overture No. 6 and A. Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 5. The pieces were first performed in 1716 and and 1715 respectively, and have since achieved international acclaim.
Some of the best known pieces played that night were Vivaldi, Concerto for violin in Dm, and Bach’s Oboe concerto, among others. Patrick Lee, a high school freshman from West Lafayette High school, attended the concert and was excited about certain pieces in particular.
“Vivaldi is one of my favorite composers, and the concerto for violin was one of my favorite pieces,” he said.
One attendee at the concert, Ingrid, also cited a class as one of the many reasons she decided to attend the concert.
“I personally love baroque music," she said. "I know some people don’t like it, I used to hate it. I think the chords are really pretty for some reason."
The University has also played a role in the revival of this form of classical music. The class on renaissance ensembles was one of many which dealt with the introduction of both baroque and renaissance styles of music.
The class has not been offered for the past 25 years, but that has not stopped the students from exploring the style of music.
“We don’t have a specific class that teaches baroque music, but many of the orchestras incorporate baroque style compositions into their practices,” said professor and director of bands Jay Gephart.
The University also boasts of a collection of Baroque-style instruments currently housed on a site off-campus.