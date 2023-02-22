The Purdue Student Government passed Bill 22-49 Wednesday evening to create a PSG Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Interest Committee.
The bill, authored by Press Secretary Andrew Askounis, establishes a committee to sponsor relations between PSG and FSCL. The committee would coordinate “communication and collaboration,” between the two groups, according to the bill’s language.
Askounis said that in the past, seats within the senate were distributed differently. Not all colleges were given the same number of seats, and other organizations also had seats in the senate.
“One of the big organizations that had representation within PSG was (greek life),” Askounis said.
Askounis said he hopes the committee will re-establish communication between the senate and greek communities.
“I know most of our ad-hoc committees have under 20 (members),” Askounis said. “My hope is to have ten to fifteen members from each of the five councils”
Parking advocacy committee
Bill 22-51, authored by Chief Justice Robert Kim and passed unanimously, creates an ad-hoc committee for parking advocacy.
“Parking is a pretty major issue that a lot of students have on campus,” Kim said.
The committee’s main purpose is to act as a voice for students’ ideas on parking reform with Purdue.
Evan Adam, senator from the Polytechnic Institute, raised some concerns about support for the committee on the part of Purdue administration.
“It seems like there may not be too much that students can really do as far as changing parking policies on campus,” Adam said. “Are people from parking in the university open to this committee?”
Kim responded that while he has not spoken to Parking Services about a committee specifically, they have been open to students advocating for change in previous talks.
“I can’t go into too much specifics, but there are some changes that are in the works,” Kim said.
Syllabi changes
The last piece of legislation passed Wednesday night, Resolution 22-53, requires all university syllabi to include a clause on the university’s Medically Excused Absence Policy for Students.
“It’s basically clarifying what MEAPS is to students, and how (students) can use it and how (students) can’t use it,” said Evan Addam, one of the co-authors of the bill.
Through MEAPS, a student can send documentation of an emergency room or urgent care hospital visit to the Office of the Dean of Students, which is then relayed to the student’s professors. From there, students are given a window of time to miss class and assignments, and coordinate with the professor to make up the work.
Supreme Court appointment
Grace Towsey was successfully appointed to the Supreme Court. The appointment, led by Kim, passed the senate with 27 votes in favor and no votes against.
“(We) made a very easy decision to choose Grace,” Kim said. “She has very good work ethic and has been very committed to our court.”