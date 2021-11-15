Purdue announced one of the largest batch of faculty hires in a press release on Monday.
The proposed 40 hires are part of the University's $75 million diversity initiative, lead by the 10-member equity task force.
The hiring will take place over the next 5 years, in an "effort to diversify the racial makeup of its faculty ranks" with the first round of hiring starting this fall, the release said.
The plan's initial phase will focus on hiring 14 faculty in public health, including areas such as policy, equity, communications, nursing, pharmacy and nutrition according to the press release.
"The goal is to expand Purdue's proven public health program, to better respond to the growing industry workforce demands in Indiana and the region, to enhance the university's research excellence, and to provide greater career opportunities for underrepresented minority faculty," the release said.