Three professors who lead Purdue’s University Senate have sent a letter to Provost Patrick Wolfe about a proposed “reorganization” of the graduate school, urging the provost to freeze any such plans to allow “frank and transparent” discussions with the senate.
This comes after rumors surrounding the future of the Graduate School. While no officials have confirmed or denied any specifics with a possible reorganization, the letter says Wolfe met with deans from the Graduate Education for Advancement Committee about the potential move.
The rumored plan would see many of the graduate school’s functions reorganized to Purdue's existing colleges. While colleges already determine things like funding for graduate programs, certain graduate courses, degree programs and graduate enrollment would have to be reassigned.
Signed by University Senate Chair Colleen Brady, Vice Chair Brian Leung and Vice Chair-Elect Susan South, the letter lists potential issues that could arise from a graduate school reorganization.
Degree programs currently offered by the graduate school, in which hundreds of students are enrolled, according to the letter, would need to be redeveloped. Purdue associate professor of education Stephanie Masta, who posted a Twitter thread over the weekend about the rumored changes, said this could overwhelm certain colleges and departments.
“The challenge would be, Who teaches those courses?” Masta asked. “Because all faculty are contracted to teach a certain number of classes. (They can’t) teach more than their contracts without going into what we call overload.”
Overload work is unpaid, according to university guidelines.
“We don’t know who will teach these courses and which college gets them,” Masta said.
The letter lists three areas of consideration:
1) “Academic homes for degree programs that are currently offered through the graduate school (several students enrolled). If these programs will be sunset, teach-out programs for enrolled/admitted students must be developed.”
2) “Academic home for courses taught with GRAD prefix. Of a specific concern, GRAD 612, Responsible Conduct of Research, which is required by both NSF and NIH for any graduate students working on projects funded through them.”
3) “Minimizing impact on current successful graduate programs. The 2023 rankings of the US World News Report had 32 Purdue Graduate programs in the top 20 nationally, including 22 in the top 10, and two graduate programs ranked No. 1 nationally.”
Courses such as GRAD 612 in particular provide students with millions of dollars in grants.
"That course would have to be somewhere. That course couldn't just go away," Brady said. "Because it would cost us tens and tens of millions of dollars in research."
Both the University Senate letter and Masta emphasized the need for more transparency from the university. Masta said she originally heard rumors of the change in early May, but university officials have still not confirmed plans for the graduate school as of Wednesday.
“Sadly, it’s a little early to offer anything,” Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said in an email Wednesday. “In addition to increased funding, Provost Wolfe has spent the last five months surveying the academic landscape at Purdue and conducting listening sessions with students and faculty. He will continue assessing operations and workflow and potential adjustments to ensure operations run smoothly and efficiently.
“Any presumption as to what any changes might look like or who might be involved in working on them is premature at this point.”
He added graduate students are the “engine” of Purdue, and “the less encumbered they are by processes, the better.
“As we work toward our goal of becoming a top-five public research university, and shown by the announcement over the past two years of $20 million of additional investment in graduate stipends,” the email said, “the success of our graduate students and the elevation of their work is of the utmost importance to the university.”
University Senate chair Brady said the university is still in early discussions on the potential restructuring, and nothing significant has been confirmed about the school's future.
"I've been here 25 years and there have been discussions at different times over that entire time about the graduate school," she said. "Sometimes things just kind of ebb and flow and ebb and flow."
The University Senate letter asks the provost to engage in a transparent dialogue with the Senate, adding he should also include faculty in discussions.
“The University Senate must play a role in plans to reorganize the Graduate School,” the letter said. “Senate leadership requests that a pause be put on reorganization of the Graduate School to allow frank and transparent discussion among faculty, staff and administration.”
It adds the senate and its committees “stand ready” to facilitate discussions on the potential changes. Brady said members of the University Senate will meet on Friday to discuss potential changes with Wolfe.