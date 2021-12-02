The Columbian Park Zoo is asking for community support during a “difficult time” as it continues to care for its remaining three African penguins following the death of six others from avian malaria.
“This is really hard on our staff,” Assistant Director Caitlin Laffery said Tuesday. “It’s been really devastating. A lot of time and effort and emotion has been put into this.”
Laffery suggested that community members send words of encouragement and sympathy in letters or through social media, and that kids could draw pictures for the staff.
“Just knowing that the community has our back will help our staff during the grieving process,” she said.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said he has been pleased by the community outreach following the deaths, and that the vast majority of comments have been supportive, commending the zoo staff for how hard they have worked to care for the ill birds.
“It is a very sad situation, and it is certainly something none of us wanted or anticipated,” Roswarski said. “This one is really difficult to take.”
Roswarski spoke at the grand opening of the penguin exhibit in July. He said that the process of getting the penguins to Lafayette was long, taking two or three years to finally bring them to the city.
The first penguin to contract the disease was Flash. He began showing symptoms of an illness on Oct. 24. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and on the morning of Oct. 28, he was found dead.
After Flash’s death, the remaining eight penguins began to exhibit symptoms of illness, the severity varying with each penguin. Raspberry, Zing, Chartreuse, Fozzie and Zip all died following Flash’s death. Zip was the most recent; animal care staff found him dead on Sunday, according to a release from the zoo.
Avian malaria is a parasitic disease caused by the protozoan Plasmodium and is transmitted by bites from an infected mosquito, according to the press release. It affects only birds, and penguins are considered to be particularly susceptible to the disease, especially penguins in human-managed settings such as zoos.
“Avian malaria is one of the most significant causes of mortality in penguins, with rates as high as 50% to 90%,” Zoo Director Neil Dale said in the release. “Despite the best efforts of our veterinarian and staff, who provided around the clock care administering anti-malarial medications and other intensive care measures, we were unable to stop the progression of the infections.”
Prior to the penguins’ arrival, the Columbian Park Zoo put exposure risk strategies in place, including a mosquito-abatement program and the use of prophylactic antimalarial medications, the release states. The zoo is currently working with the penguin exhibit’s original design team to come up with additional protective measures, and the zoo staff continues to consult experts in the field about other preventative measures that may be taken to lower the risk of future exposures.
The zoo has not had any other types of birds get sick with this illness, Laffery said.
“We do know that penguins specifically are a bit more susceptible to avian malaria than other species of birds,” Laffery said, “so that was on our radar and something we were actively trying to prevent, but unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”
The remaining three penguins, Shazam, Sagely and Donner, are in critical condition.
The zoo has not yet considered replacing the penguins, Laffery said, as the staff’s main focus is currently on helping the remaining penguins as best they can. Roswarski said the zoo will also look into if any additional changes need to be made to the enclosure before the reintroduction of any penguins.
Laffery said the zoo is also making sure to give lots of love to the penguins, some of whom lost their long-term mates.
“We are being diligent for those penguins because we know that (losing their mate) can affect them more so than just losing a member of their colony,” Laffery said, “but so far we haven’t seen any super obvious signs that they’re emotionally hurting.
“Right now, because they are not feeling well either they are uninterested in looking for a new mate.”
There is still hope for the remaining three, though.
“We haven’t given up hope this whole time yet,” Laffery said, “but we are aware that specifically speaking avian malaria has been cited to have up to a 90% mortality rate, so we know there’s a possibility that we could lose more penguins, but we are also very hopeful that the remaining penguins will make a full recovery.”