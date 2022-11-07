Tickets for Purdue President Mitch Daniels' lecture with former U.S. President George W. Bush become available Monday at 10 a.m.
The final installment of Daniels' Presidential Lecture Series before stepping down at the end of December will be reserved-seating only, a Purdue press release reads. Tickets to the 6 p.m. Dec. 6 talk are free and audience members are limited to two each.
Audience members will need their ticket and a photo ID to enter the event, and they're encouraged to get there early due to anticipated audience size, according to the press release.
Those interested can get tickets at the Presidential Lecture Series website.
Daniels was Bush's first director of the office of management and budget when he was president.
For his Indiana gubernatorial campaign, Daniels used a trademark name referencing a nickname Bush gave him while serving in his administration: “My Man Mitch.”
The 43rd president worked to “expand freedom, opportunity and security at home and abroad,” the press release reads. He signed the No Child Left Behind Act to raise education standards and cut taxes for federal income taxpayers.
Bush restored economic growth after the 2000-01 recession, launching a 52-month job creation streak, according to the press release.
Daniels also was a member of the National Security and Homeland Security councils during Bush's presidency.