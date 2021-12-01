Purdue Student Government passed three bills in its last meeting of the semester that could change the way off-campus students eat and how Purdue pursues climate action.
Commuter student meal plans
PSG passed a proposal that would initiate a trial run next semester allowing off-campus students to buy swipes at some on-campus dining locations.
Commuter meal plans would provide 20 swipes at On-the-Go, Pete’s ZA and 1Bowl locations for $230, according to the bill. Students could replenish swipes if they ran out, the proposal reads. The trial will be used to gauge student interest in the plan.
Senator and bill author Eanna DeGuzman said she decided to start the initiative after recognizing Purdue didn’t have a meal plan for off-campus students, even though other universities do.
Student applications for the trial run for this meal plan are first come, first serve.
“Because it hasn’t passed the senate, (Purdue Dining) can’t promote it and give commuter students false hope” Michael Brown, Honors senator and bill author, said.
The hope is that the plan will expand to more dining locations because of high demand in the trial, he said. It doesn’t include dining courts because they didn’t want to overburden dining staff and add to the already long lines.
Erase the waste plan
Senator Abigail Marcin said, there is “92% interest among students to include food waste bins among residence halls,” according to a PSG and Purdue Student Sustainability Council 2018 survey.
The interest in 2018 is just as relevant now, Marcin said, as some students in 2018 are still students in 2021.
This plan includes recognizing “what collecting food will do for carbon emissions on campus,” she said.
“It’s really about starting a culture change; a culture of sustainability,” President Shannon Kang said. “Diverting the food waste outside of the landfills is very impactful. In a year, maybe there’ll be a push to get larger university funding for this.”
“In terms of funding from the University, we’re not seeing a lot of transparency which is why we called for a resolution,” Marcin said. “This is the first stepping stone to getting a food waste program on campus. This is where we’d like to start.”
“The city does have a great signage of what should and shouldn’t go in the food waste bins,” Kang said.
West Lafayette’s digestor that handles food waste is multi-purpose, Senator Mason Merkel said, because it uses the energy created from getting rid of the food waste to treat the city’s water.
Marcin said that in terms of daily use of the waste plan on a day-to-day basis, the program first has to get implemented. Then students need to recognize food waste and learn about what it really is.
Climate Action Plan
PSG passed a resolution urging Purdue to join and commit a representative to the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan.
“We see it as a moving train,” Marcin said. “Purdue has high sustainability goals for the year 2025, but little action is taken to reach these goals.”
GLCAP lays out a five-phase plan that “seeks to proactively address climate change through mitigation and adaptation initiatives, according to the resolution.
Purdue has been urged by the county commissioners and Lafayette and West Lafayette mayors to join this action plan.
Purdue should “hop on the moving train before it leaves,” Kang said.
Kang sent the climate action letter to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, and he said he would read it.
“Hopefully, what follows is action,” she said.
If Purdue joins GLCAP, she said it would complement the plans in place with their own needs while coming together with other local leaders to reach the same goal.
“Purdue is the leader of an institution and should be able to respond (to current plans) with their needs,” she said.
PSG has already heard hesitation from Purdue administration about joining, Merkel said.
“Purdue doesn’t want to be told what to do just because the city’s doing it,” Merkel said.
“The least they can do is join the conversation.”