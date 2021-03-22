A "select number of students" will be allowed to attend the 64th annual Purdue Grand Prix, Purdue announced in a press release Monday.
Grand Prix, Purdue’s longstanding go-kart racing event, is scheduled to host Race 64 on April 24. The 2020 Grand Prix was canceled because of the pandemic.
The schedule for the 64th Grand Prix has not yet been released, but should be made available this month, according to the Grand Prix Foundation website.
Molly Grotjan, the president of Grand Prix foundation board, said in early March that information was not ready to be released regarding Race 64. She encouraged checking social media channels for further updates.