Ji Min Sha will stand trial for the alleged October stabbing of his roommate, Varun Chheda.
According to a Tuesday court filing, Sha was found competent to stand trial by doctors at the Logansport State Hospital, after months of mental health treatment.
On Oct. 5, police responded to McCutcheon Residence Hall after reports that Chheda had been stabbed to death in his dorm room. Sha was reportedly found by police and arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.
The Tippecanoe County coroner said in a news release at the time that the cause of Chheda’s death was “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.” Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said no one else was in the room at the time of the alleged killing.
Sha was originally deemed mentally incompetent in April, preventing him from standing trial until his mental health improved. He remained in treatment with the proceedings of his case paused.
In her filing, Logansport State Hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt told the court Sha "has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense."
Schoenradt recommended that the court order Sha be transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail to await trial.
At the time of the alleged killing, Wiete told reporters investigators are still not certain of a motive, according to previous Exponent reporting.
"I believe this was unprovoked and senseless," she said.
A status conference is set for Sha Sept. 29.