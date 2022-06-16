Today
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side Track 6: Percussion Posse will play at 7:30 p.m. at Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. 3rd St. Lafayette. Led by Charlie Hamrick, the LSO Percussion Section is back on the B-Side bringing the beats that get you moving and out on the dance floor. Free garage parking around the corner on Columbia Street is available. Cash bar available.
Lafayette Citizens Band: 7:30 p.m. at 200 N. 2nd St., Lafayette. Free.
Friday
Summer concert series: 6 to 8 p.m. Every Friday, the Purdue Memorial Union ground floor will host a different musical act. Free with Purdue Student ID.
Wine after work: Wildcat Creek Winery, 3233 E. 200 N., Lafayette. 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 23. Live music, food trucks. Free entry.
Aviators v. Champion City: 7 p.m. at Loeb Stadium. Watch baseball and you might walk away with a new TV — one given away per inning. Then afterward GQT Movies presents Centerfield Cinema featuring the film “Ed.” Tickets $10.
Saturday
Juneteenth celebration: Noon to 4 p.m. in Columbian Park. The national holiday marks June 19, 1865, when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Galveston, Texas, the last state to learn of event. The free event will feature food trucks and music.
TASTE of Tippecanoe: 6 p.m. to midnight June 18 in downtown Lafayette. Local food, music and art. ’s largest, annual street festival. Join us in celebrating the area’s best local food, music and art, including a live light show and video projection performance. General admission tickets $7.50.
Tuesday
Art in the Park: Dance Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. Free.
Stevie Nicks in concert: 8 p.m. June 21 at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville. Tickets $48.50 to $198.50.
Live music at People’s Brewing Company every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Shows will be held outside in the beer garden weather permitting. 2006 N. 9th St., Lafayette.
June 21: Black Bear Combo, $10. Inspired by traditional music from eastern Europe and the Balkans, filtered through their noise/free jazz/rock backgrounds.
June 28: The Madisons, $10. A nine-piece garage-folk band founded by lead singer and main songwriter Dominic Solis in 2011.
Wednesday
West Lafayette Farmers Market: Every week 3:30 to 7 p.m., 3101 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette.
Upcoming
Wolf Park’s 50th anniversary: Several events with Yellowstone senior wildlife biologist — and former Wolf Park intern — Doug Smith on June 24 and 25. Both days at 7 p.m., Smith joins the Follow the Pack Tour & Howl Night. Enjoy his stories about his work and his experience as a Wolf Park intern. At 9:30 a.m. June 25, brunch and book signing. For more information and to buy tickets, go to wolfpark.org.
Indiana Fiddlers Gathering: The 50th anniversary of the three-day event — June 25-26 — at the Battlefield Park in Battle Ground, Indiana, features a variety of traditional music genres, such as old-time, bluegrass, Irish, Creole, Métis, Mexican folk fiddle, not just through performances but as a place for musicians to gather, play together, and learn from one another through open stage, workshops, and improvised jam sessions. A three-day pass costs $50. For tickets or more information, see indianafiddlersgathering.org.
Birds of the Celery Bog: By Dan Miller, June 24 to July 30 at Artists Own, 518 Main st., Lafayette. A captioned, photographic exploration of the birds in a West Lafayette wetland. Reception will be July 1 during First Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
America, Live in Concert: 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Loeb Stadium, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. tickets are available online for $29, $49 and $69 plus fees. Loeb Stadium is an outdoor and cashless venue. Credit or debit card only for beer and concession sales.
Canal Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2. Featuring the Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi. The canal boat will be running rides all day, the Pioneer Village will be bustling with activity including crafts and games for kids, the Reed Case House will be open for tours, the sound of live music will fill the air.
July Fourth festivities: Lafayette has announced its schedule for July 4. A parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at 16th and Alabama streets and proceed onto Main Street. It will run to Wallace Avenue and turn onto Park Avenue, concluding at Columbian Park. It will include a “hat parade” for those decorate their hats portraying the American spirit, and prizes will be awarded.
The Stars and Stripes Concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Riehle Plaza. Food trucks will be available along Second and Main streets starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. over the Wabash River.
St. Mary’s Neighborhood Walking Tour: 1 to 4 p.m. July 9. Several buildings will be open for the tour of the historic neighborhood, from the grand St. Mary’s Cathedral to the home of the Old City’s most prominent suffragist. $20 donation requested for the brochure/map. Proceeds donated to the Wabash Valley Trust for Historic Preservation.
Escape room: Join the Purdue Student Union Board to try to crack an escape room. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 on Memorial Mall. Free with Purdue student ID.
Indiana State Fair free concerts: Part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21 (fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Schedule includes:
Kansas, July 29 (opening day)
Jesse McCartney — July 30
We The Kingdom — July 31
Chaka Khan — Aug. 3
Gone to Paradise (tribute to Jimmy Buffett) — Aug. 4
Travis Tritt — Aug. 5
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Aug. 6
Trace Adkins — Aug. 10
Too Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters) — Aug. 11
KC & The Sunshine Band — Aug. 12
El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana
(Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) — Aug. 13
Zach Williams — Aug. 14
Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The
Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills — Aug. 17
Small Town (tribute to John Mellencamp) — Aug. 18
Carly Pearce — Aug. 19
Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Aug. 21
Justin Moore in concert: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. The country star will be the second national act to perform in the stadium Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, ranging from $29 to $79 plus fees.
Ongoing
Self-guided tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, 920 State St., Lafayette. Learn about the rich history of the museum that was once a part of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. You’ll see Hoosier paintings, ceramics and eccentric sculptures, all while being surrounded by ornate American furniture.