Pete Davidson isn’t going to space anymore, but Marc and Sharon Hagle still are.
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, was originally announced as the “honorary guest” on a Blue Origin rocket flight to the edge of space on Wednesday, according to an official tweet from the company, owned by Jeff Bezos.
A statement from Blue Origin on Thursday announced the flight would be delayed until March 29. Another statement said Davidson would no longer be onboard.
“Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” a company spokesperson said in a written statement. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.” The five paying customers, including the namesakes of the new Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall, set to finish in July, are still set for takeoff.
Purdue broke ground in late 2020 for the new Purdue Bands and Orchestra facility, which will be four stories high. The $20 million building will be located on the southeast corner of Third and Russell streets, and will be 37,500 square feet.
The project was named after the Hagles as a result of the couple’s $10 million leadership gift to the University. Hagle, a Purdue Bands and Orchestra alumnus, said he was excited for the opportunities the building will present for future students.