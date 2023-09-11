Zeta Beta Tau is suing Purdue after claiming the university violated its due process rights when it sanctioned the fraternity and ordered it to cease all of its events.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court last month, ZBT alleges Purdue and its office of fraternity, sorority and cooperative life, did not provide adequate proof of ZBT’s wrongdoings.
This, ZBT claims, prevented the fraternity from arguing its case, leading to the fraternity losing its ability to host events.
Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said, “disciplinary action involving fraternities is evaluated by the Interfraternity Council (IFC), of which ZBT is a member, and its Judicial Board,” and provided a link to the IFC’s bylaws.
There are two sanctions by Purdue in question in the lawsuit.
The first happened after ZBT hosted a “registered function” on Jan. 27 of this year, the lawsuit reads. ZBT claims it complied with, “all rules and policies, including Purdue’s established safety and risk management authority procedures.”
During the function two members of the Purdue interfraternity council reportedly inspected the event randomly throughout the night. What they found, according to the lawsuit, was nothing.
“As noted in the official forms completed for each of the two visits, no violations or concerns were identified,” the lawsuit says.
But the lawsuit goes on to claim that the IFC vice president of risk management “altered” the reports to, “improperly suggest the chapter had not met all SARMA (Purdue's Safety and Risk Management Authority) requirements.” ZBT claims the vice president was not present at either one of the random inspections.
The university then began to investigate the fraternity for “various alleged violations, including having hard alcohol present,” but no further detail is given on the other allegations made. Purdue’s student organizational disciplinary status website shows ZBT as being on organizational probation for alcohol and student organization violations.
After Purdue notified ZBT of its intention to investigate them, the fraternity asked the university to review the evidence against them. Purdue allegedly refused to provide the information and proceeded to charge the chapter with multiple violations.
During a hearing on April 12, the IFC’s chief justice allegedly said they made a phone call to an officer of the IFC, who confirmed they had changed the SARMA reports sometime after the Jan. 27 function. No details were given on the nature of the changes, but the lawsuit goes on to describe the evidence as “fabricated.”
Following ZBT’s suspension, Purdue then sent a cease and desist order to the fraternity ordering it to halt all of its events on April 25. The order did not include a termination date and applies indefinitely.
The letter allows some administrative events to continue, but any philanthropic events and social gatherings are halted by the order.
ZBT again asked Purdue to provide documentation of evidence and witness statements that led to the letter, but Purdue denied the request.
“Almost four months have passed since the Cease and Desist was issued," the lawsuit says, “during which time the Chapter and its members have been unable to freely enjoy their constitutional rights.”
ZBT alleges that the two disciplinary actions violate its members due process rights and are asking the court to grant them injunctive relief. Through a preliminary injunction, the court could allow ZBT to re-host events until the case’s conclusion.
ZBT alleges not being able to host events will cause the fraternity irreparable harm. As of now, no action has been taken by the court.