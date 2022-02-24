Purdue’s posting policy was amended, along with the creation of financial guidelines, at Wednesday’s Purdue Student Government meeting. Additionally, recommendations for the university’s military absence policy were introduced to the senate.
Resolution to amend posting policy is approved
Resolution 21-65 which updated the university’s postings policy was passed. This policy says that postings and flyers have to be placed in designated areas around campus. These areas include the Purdue Memorial Union (in scheduling offices), the Stewart Center, residence halls, and other buildings. However, one poster per residence hall (21 in total) must be brought to the Smalley Center for approval and distribution. In order to place a posting in another building besides the specified ones, one must contact the building director or deputy.
The amendment is aimed at providing more places for students to place posters without consequence from the administration and ensures that students posting flyers are not punished if there is no property damage.
Senators said they believed first offenders being booked and being taken to jail are extreme measures, and that Purdue cannot be ranked highly as a university when it comes to free speech if students are scared of criminal action when they do speak.
Senators Eleanor Didonna and Lillian Ferguson suggested making the policy a topic touched on at Boiler Gold Rush to ensure that all students know their rights. Additionally, Ferguson suggested it be placed on Brightspace alongside other resources such as the Purdue Online Writing Lab.
Recommendations for military absence policy are given
Morgan Torres, a representative from the Veterans Success Center, recommended an amendment to the university’s military absence policy which would give students 15 days within the fall and spring semester to take time off for military obligations.
The current policy is aimed at students who have military obligations such as reservists or serving in the National Guard. These students are currently serving in the military and are deployable at any moment.
However, they are still required to complete two training sessions per fiscal year. Students are given 15 days after a formal letter is sent out stating to students they are being mobilized or have to complete training, according to Torres.
“This policy in place is incredibly counterproductive because in one academic year, there are two fiscal years,” Torres said. “This policy impacts a lot of students negatively because they cannot choose when military training is and only have 15 days to miss from August to May.”
Torres suggested the senate amend the policy to allow 15 days of absences per fall and spring semester.
“The language in the policy would be changed from ‘per academic year’ to ‘per fall and spring semester.’”
When asked how the VSC is working to educate professors who aren’t aware of the legal requirements of military students, Torres said the center would like to send formal letters to professor notifying them of a military student in their class and have them sign up for the Green Zone, a workshop that teaches professors how to support military-connected students..
Additionally, Torres said she hoped to create a pamphlet with policy standards within it that professors are required to have. She said she believes that this will severely cut down on conflicts in regards to communicating with professors.
“It’s just so sparse, they have to choose days, increasing the flexibility of those absences would then also legitimize them (military students) on a university policy level,” PSG President Shannon Kang said.
Amendment and resolution to create financial guidelines are approved
PSG passed new financial guidelines with a 23-1 vote.
Senators Elanor Didonna, Andrew Askounis, Mason Merkel, Sophie Braun, Hadley Knaus and Divya Nittur created the guidelines and supported a friendly amendment regarding the language in the bill, aimed primarily at apparel and retreats.
There was also discussion over whether or not apparel spending should be limited at all.
“Apparel is one way for PSG to get word out,” Kang said.
“We understand that apparel is an important function, although we consider it internal,” Merkel said. “We are not limiting the apparel spending or the retreat spending per say, we’re just limiting the total it would go into.This just makes us think a little thoroughly about what we’re spending our money on internally.”
Merkel also said apparel spending was at $3,200 this past year alone. He estimated this was about 14% of the internal spending budget.
Didonna sponsored an amendment for article four section one of the resolution. The amendment was to add “including but not limited to apparel and retreats” when referencing limiting internal spending in the resolution. Apparel and retreats include apparel senators receive to wear on campus and at events and retreats that senators go on like team-building retreats.