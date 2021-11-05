The current pandemic had been a difficult time for many, but some had taken this opportunity to explore and enrich their music tastes.
While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the state of the world and people’s livelihood, some report turning to different ways to pass the time while they were holed up at home. One of those had been music.
“I didn’t really listen to a lot of music in the past,” said James Lee, a senior in Krannert. “But after being so bored during quarantine, I’ve been looking for new songs to listen to.”
The most popular genre that Purdue students had enjoyed the most was hip-hop and rap, with songs like DaBaby’s Red Light Green Light,” Drake’s Champagne Poetry,” Post Malone’s Die for Me,” Tyler the Creator’s “Sweets,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s Girls in the Hood” to name a few.
“The rise of Megan Thee Stallion has really been my thing,” said Ella Wirzman, a sophomore in Health and Human Sciences. “I love listening to the instrumentals because they are so catchy.”
Coming close in popularity in the pop genre with songs like Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and “Hallucinate,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and Doja Cat’s “Streets” making up the most listened songs in Purdue students’ playlists.
The last notable category of songs that Purdue students listen to are foreign songs, despite Purdue University’s demographic majority being made up of white, American students.
“I really like “Tomorrow” by Wonstein and Lilboi,” Lee said. “They were both in a rap/hip-hop survival show called ShowMe the Money. I really like this song because it has a very chill vibe and it’s always telling the listener that today might be bad, but tomorrow is always a new day.”
Other international songs mentioned included “Save Yourself” by Kaleo, an Icelandic blues rock band; “Where We Wanna Be” by Daði Freyr, an Icelandic singer; and “Carabiner” by Ash Island, a Korean r&b artist.