Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, discussed the recent decision in Breonna Taylor’s case, as well as advocacy for racial justice, in a Thursday night conversation with White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
Alcindor, a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, and Cullors, a long-time advocate and activist for racial justice, covered everything from Marxism to Martin Luther King Jr. to the intersection of racial justice and LGBTQ+ issues in the most recent installment of the University’s Pursuing Racial Justice Together series.
The conversation began by addressing the Wednesday indictments of the police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
“It’s devastating. It’s disturbing. It’s typical. As long as laws do not protect Black people, we will not be protected. We will not be defended. We need to create laws that protect Black life, and there are no laws that protect us. Every single law allows for a vigilante, and allows for a cop to kill us and not receive accountability.”
“What we do know is that there have been hundreds and thousands of Black people killed by the police,” Cullors said. “But largely, Black men are the face of this movement and so Breonna Taylor becomes a historical moment for us to have a deeper conversation around police violence and its impact on Black women.”
When Alcindor asked about Black Lives Matter’s alleged support for Marxism, Cullors denied a connection between the Black Lives Matter movement and Marxism, emphasizing the validity of differing opinions on economic systems.
“I don’t believe the system of capitalism is working,” she said. “Do I believe that socialism or communism can work? I have no idea. I’ve never lived in a socialist or communist country. But I’ve lived in a capitalist one, and it’s destroyed so many lives and it continues to destroy so many lives. So we need to reevaluate, just like we need to reevaluate the police system, we need to reevaluate capitalism in this country.”
When Alcindor asked if there was a difference between the Black Lives Matter protests and the way Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was protesting, Cullors said there is not and both are dealing with the same issues.
She also said the widespread understanding and memory of Dr. King is too pristine, and she encouraged people to revisit the history of the Civil Rights movement to better understand.
In addressing the intersection between the LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement, Cullors identified herself as queer.
“I always felt like I had to leave my queerness at the door, and oftentimes my womanness at the door, for the sake of racial justice,” she said.
She said that her organization’s work is deeply tied to liberating all Black people.
When asked about specific legislation that Black Lives Matter has been pushing for, Cullors said in local contexts, many people have been pushing for legislation like the People’s Budget in Los Angeles, which seeks to amend the city budget so that more money goes toward social services rather than the police. At the national level, though, she mentioned the Breathe Act, which she said is modern-day legislation that would incentivize violence-prevention programs not involving law enforcement in local communities.
“We can no longer try to use the current system and its current laws to protect Black life,” she said. “They don’t protect Black life. We need to create new laws, new legislation, that directly protects Black life and enhances Black life and that's what we want to do with the Breathe Act.”
To wrap up the conversation, Alcindor asked Cullors a question from the audience about what Purdue students could do to actively pursue racial justice on campus. In response, Cullors cautioned that sometimes, students at universities can feel disconnected from what’s happening in the outside world.
“Try to connect with people outside of your university, especially Black folks,” she said.“Try to connect with local movements outside of your university.”