A Purdue employee was arrested after Purdue police officers discovered her allegedly drawing on road pavements with chalk and impeding traffic four separate times on Feb. 12, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Rachel Justine Smith, age not given, was spotted blocking traffic and writing on a pavement with chalk at the intersection between W State Street and Grant Street at 12:32 a.m. on Feb. 12. PUPD officer Nathaniel Foster reportedly advised Smith, an employee in the Krannert School of Management, to get out of the roadway and she apologized and said she didn’t notice the light turning green and left the intersection.
Less than ten minutes later, Foster observed Smith writing in the roadway of the same intersection again. He told her “she was more than welcome to use the sidewalks but (he) could not have her out in the middle of the intersection.”
She reportedly thanked him for his concerns and stated she would only go out as a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Police received a complaint from an Uber driver about a white possibly intoxicated female who was carrying a stuffed horse animal, wearing pajamas and drawing with chalk on the same intersection at 1:13 a.m., which Foster inferred was the same woman.
A West Lafayette Police officer noted that they observed the woman and she was not in the roadway and seemed okay.
The same Uber driver called again at 1:20 a.m. and stated that the female was now back, but when PUPD officers went to warn Smith. She reportedly said she would not be in the roadway and she would just “hangout here” by the corner of the University Bookstore.
PUPD officers were dispatched to the intersection again at 2:47 a.m. and found Smith once again impeding traffic and drawing in the intersection. Officer Anna Saylor told her to get out of the way when she reportedly replied she was almost done drawing.
Once she finished drawing, Smith walked toward her belongings and refused to talk to the officers and ran away. The officers pursued her and she proceeded to drop her belongings including her cellphone and a black Purdue sweatshirt containing a large amount of sidewalk chalk, according to the affidavit.
Officer Chad Runk joined the pursuit of Smith and followed her to the West Lafayette Public Library Parking Garage. He attempted to tase her but decided against it and instead grabbed her arm, restrained her, and handcuffed her, the affidavit states.
Smith was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. When asked for her name she reportedly lied and said she was “Sally Johnson”. She was charged with resisting law enforcement, false identity statement and battery.
Smith is having her initial hearing on March 28.