Purdue graduate students will enjoy an increased stipend for teaching and researching the next academic year, according to Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Diversity Jay Akridge’s announcement at a Graduate Student Government meeting Wednesday evening.
President Mitch Daniels and Akridge were supposed to make a joint announcement regarding the increase in compensation. However, due to “unexpected circumstances,” Daniels could not give the news himself and wrote a letter, which Akridge read over Zoom.
“I was looking forward to the meeting because I wanted you to be the first to know that we are making an expansion to funds for graduate student compensation, a topic greatly discussed and advocated by you these past years,“ Daniels wrote.
The stipend minimums are slated to sit within the top half to one-third of all Big Ten schools and reflect the cost of living in Lafayette and West Lafayette, according to Ackridge. An official announcement will follow later this semester and will take effect during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Linda Mason, dean of the graduate school, discussed an initiative to establish a minimum stipend of $25,000. However, Akridge said he could not promise any exact numbers but promised a “competitive” sum in comparison to other Big Ten schools.
“If you’re a returning student you will see some immediate benefit next year,” he said.
Akridge also addressed the future directions of graduate education, particularly in areas aligned with federal, state, industry priorities and graduate research.
PGSG also discussed the possibility of Purdue Applied Research Institute securing greater funds for graduate student studies in regions abroad and creating opportunities for joint funding with the Innovation District, according to Akridge.
Interdisciplinary studies will also experience growth next year, according to the Office of Professional Development. Mason said she was attempting to expand interdisciplinary graduate programs — mostly those on the masters level — on campus and online.
Last year, there were more than 300 workshops put on by the OPD, focusing on communication, career preparation, diversity and inclusion and other skills and issues applicable to students after they graduate.
Lastly, Akridge promised a “swift, accurate and total investigation” of the incident involving a student and a Purdue police officer.
“Overall, we really appreciate your support of your colleagues at this time,” he said.
Among the discussed resolutions of the night was the recent announcement of a one-year moratorium on graduate student admissions in the English department.
Chris Barber, a rhetoric and composition Ph.D. candidate, gave a short speech regarding the controversial decision.
“The dean’s decision is supposedly based on the lack of funds as a result of the English department being too large,” he said. “However, the data clearly reveals this statement to be tenuous.”
PGSG passed a resolution of advocacy for funding of English Graduate Studies.
“We don’t just do English-type things. We provide education for scientists; teach medical rhetoric; professional writing classes,” Barber said. “The cut on funding will not just affect the humanities, it will affect the university as a whole.”
“To treat all of these just as the ‘English department’ is like calling archeology, biology, and ecology all the ‘science department.’”
Among other the resolutions passed was an Infant at Work program for students and faculty. PGSG president Madelina Nuñez discussed the benefits of such programs:
“Infant at work programs are found to mitigate challenges by creating family-friendly work environments.” Nunez said.
The program is designed so that parents can bring infants from six weeks to six months to work, whether it be a virtual or in-person environment. While not focused on day care, the program focuses on the ability to bring children to work to reduce stress on working parents.
