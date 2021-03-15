Purdue researchers regularly solicit volunteers for studies across campus, and some participants may be compensated for their time with money, gift cards or other bonuses.
Check out a few ongoing studies and how to apply here:
Study on language-learners
Some researchers are investigating the profiles of individual college students who are taking foreign language classes in a study called "foreign language learner profiles."
Participants will answer a series of entirely confidential surveys online that ask about their habits, opinions and experiences as language learners as students and members of the community. Researchers estimate participants will need approximately one hour.
Compensation: Every 50 participants will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. Students can also contact their foreign language instructor to see if they might receive extra credit in class for completing the study, though instructors are not involved in the study and don't have access to study results.
How to sign up: Those interested can go here to register, or for more information contact Olga Dmitrieva, principle investigator and associate professor in the School of Languages and Cultures, at or Alexis Tews, research assistant, at atews@purdue.edu.
Effects of noise on autonomic responses
This study investigates people's automatic responses to background noise.
Participants ages 18-40 must be nonsmokers, have normal hearing, no history of neurological disorders, diabetes, heart attack or stroke.
Compensation: Participants will be paid $12 per hour for one session, which lasts approximately one to one and a half hours long.
How to sign up: Contact Ann Alvar at aalvar@purdue.edu. The principal investigator is Alexander Francis, associate professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences.
Study on dynamic sounds
Researchers are investigating how humans' auditory systems process dynamic sounds.
Participants will listen to sounds using headphones and respond on a computer keyboard for one to two hours at a time over the course of several sessions, totaling to approximately 16 hours. Small sounds that come from the ear canal, known as otoacoustic emissions, will also be measured.
Participants can watch their choice of show or movie on Netflix or Hulu for this study. The watching schedule can be arranged around individuals' schedules, and will take place in the Psychoacoustics Laboratory in Lyles-Porter Hall, Room 3039.
Compensation: Participants will be paid $10 per hour and receive a free hearing test.
How to sign up: Contact principal investigator is Beth Strickland, professor of speech, language and hearing sciences, at estrick@purdue.edu.
Research on brain activity and relationships
Researchers are looking for participants for a study on brain activity and relationships at Purdue.
Men and women ages 18 and older who are fluent in English and have worries about their current relationship could be eligible for participation, and their partners are not required to participate.
The study involves one lab visit lasting up to three hours. Participants will complete an interview, fill out several surveys and have their brain activity recorded while they complete a few simple computer tasks. The tasks will include responding rapidly to shapes on the computer screen and watching emotional stimuli.
Compensation: Participants will be paid $20 per hour for their time, plus a possible monetary bonus for some of the tasks.
How to sign up: Contact CRNP@purdue.edu. The principal investigators for the study are Susan South, associate professor, and Daniel Foti, assistant professor, in the Department of Psychological Sciences.