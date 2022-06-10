Purdue's trustees selected current Dean of Engineering Mung Chiang as the next president Friday as they also announced Mitch Daniels will step down from the post Dec. 31.
Chiang, 45, who was named dean in 2017 and served as the science and technology adviser to the U.S. secretary of state between 2019 and 2020, is the first Asian Purdue president in its 153-year history.
“I think it's an inspirational thing for students and staff to see,” board of trustees Chairman Michael Berghoff said after Friday's meeting. “I think it's helpful that a diverse leader is in a visible spot as the president of the university. It'll be good for Purdue, it’ll be good for our students, it will be good for us.”
Daniels, 73, has been president of Purdue since January 2013. That same year, Purdue began its tuition freeze.
“We were glad we could do it once. I was kind of surprised to do it twice. And every year, you know, it's been a source of satisfaction,” Daniels said Friday. “(The tuition freeze) has enabled many students from Indiana and elsewhere to have high learning and high value. The board has indicated its desire to continue the tuition freeze for as long as we can. And we will continue to go forward with affordability as a top priority for Purdue.”
Berghoff said the tuition freeze is in place until 2024. And while there hasn't been a "firm" decision on whether it will stay frozen past then, he said it's "highly likely."
Chiang’s term as dean ends July 1, but he will continue as the executive vice president for strategic resources. Chiang said he is proud of the opportunity.
“I am an immigrant indeed to this greatest nation in human history. I am an immigrant who I guess is a living demonstration of the American dream,” Chiang said after the announcement. “I’m a proud American and proud to serve my country, the United States of America, in higher education and in a public land grant institution, as well as in government, as I did spend one year in Washington D.C. in service of the state department.”
Chiang said he has big shoes to fill.
“There's only one Mitch Daniels in American higher education, and Mitch is a transformational visionary,” Chiang said. “He's one of the top 50 leaders in the world. I benefit tremendously from his mentorship. And I will continue to learn from him, but it's probably obvious that I cannot ride a Harley Davidson, and I probably consume more ice cream (than him).”
Chiang had other opportunities to become a university president elsewhere, notably turning down a job at the University of South Carolina after being considered the top choice for the job, according to the Associated Press.
“My kids are also just so happy that we're going to stay for a long, long time in Indiana,” said Chiang, whose stated reason for turning down the University of South Carolina presidency was to focus on his family. “And I look at the spirit of the Boilermakers. It is truly unique. I guess I'm biased, but there's no other place like Purdue, and I'm so humbled to be able to continue to serve it.”
Daniels notified the board that his term “might be closer to the end than the beginning” a couple of years ago, Berghoff said. Daniels told the board in April that he plans to step down at the end of the year.
“We had an opportunity to observe candidates for a couple, three years,” Berghoff said. “And in the end, when we looked at the skill set, Dean Mung’s skill set was well suited for where Purdue is going. ... We have a university that 65% of the students are in STEM. He has that background.”
One international student, who requested not to be named, Daniels' presidency compared Daniels' presidency to common practice in his home country.
"I know that as a person that came new, we are from Turkey, is that he's a politician. So that's not something we are used to in Turkey, and also Europe you have to be an academic but then we realized that this is something common here," the student said.
The student did not want to comment on Purdue or the new president-elect of Purdue.
"We're just so afraid that anything can happen to us," the student said. "My classmates from China and India, they are really afraid to make a comment on the school."
The fact that Daniels' upcoming resignation and the search for a successor had not been made public did not set well with at least one professor Friday.
"Secret search - once again the political appointees on the Board of Trustees show their arrogance and disrespect for the faculty," tweeted David Sanders, a member of the faculty senate, whose members have consistently complained that they are often not involved in university decision-making.
Chris King, 30, a post-doctoral student in the school of pharmacy, said that he hopes that the incoming president provides more resources and funding to graduate and postdoc students.
"Change is good," King said about the change. "Now it's just a matter of seeing how this interacts with everything else on campus."