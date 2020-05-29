Bookstores on campus are still open and accepting textbook rental returns.
“It’s business as usual,” University Book Store Manager Jeff Seiber said. He did note some changes that were made when last semester went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The original due date for all textbook returns was May 11, but students now have until Monday. But, Seiber says anyone who is unable to return them by that date — as long as the students reach out to the store on State Street — have until “they get back.”
An employee added that without proper communication, the store’s standard late and missing fees apply to any textbook rentals. The store is accepting in-person or mail-in returns.
University Book Store’s competitor, Follett’s in Purdue West, has not issued any fees for any of the returns made this semester.
Tom Kline, vice president of communications at Follett, said individual returns are being "evaluated" on a case-by-case basis. There is no hard deadline for book returns, "given the nature of the pandemic," he added.
Both stores are enforcing social distancing, according to signs posted at both locations, and employees at both stores are required to wear face coverings.
University Book Store is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Their sister location on Northwestern Avenue is temporarily closed.
Follett’s is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their sister location on Northwestern Avenue is temporarily closed.