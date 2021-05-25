Purdue students and other members of the Greater Lafayette community showed their solidarity for the crisis in Palestine on Tuesday, holding a rally on the steps of Hovde Hall and marching across campus.
Roughly 30 people marched, chanted and spoke out against injustice facing the Palestinian people.
"Justice must be served, and it will be served," Arwa Raui, the organizer of the event, yelled into the small crowd.
The Israeli-Palestinian crisis has resurfaced in the news recently, as Israel's attacks on Palestinian civilians have become more blatant. Palestine is an independent state within Israel, made up of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The conflict began when Jewish and Arab people fled to the British-controlled area west of Jordan following World War I. When the British left in 1947, Jewish leaders declared the creation of the state of Israel.
What followed was a massive attack on Palestinian people, which includes everything from forcing Palestinians from their homes to mass genocide lasting decades. For the past 15 days, Israeli police have been forcing evictions on Palestinian people in the neighborhoods of Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, according to reporting by the BBC. Israel's military force has been dropping bombs on the Gaza Strip for the same amount of time, according to CNN.
Pravina Ravi, a recent Purdue graduate, held a sign that read: "Save Sheik Jarrah."
"Palestinians are out there with nothing but rocks and their hearts, and Israel is literally a nuclear state," she said. "It's not a 50-50 issue.
"People are dying, so that's why I felt strongly enough to come out here."
After standing on the steps of Hovde for a moment of silence, the group formed a circle, and a few people took turns speaking.
There is no negotiation with ethnic cleansing," sophomore Nate Nauman said. "You can make small changes through reform, but it takes revolution to uproot a system of injustice."
Nauman held a sign that read: "END ZIONISM. ISRAEL = NEW NAZIS."
Zionism is the movement for the reestablishment and protection of the Jewish state of Israel.
After speaking in a circle for just over 15 minutes, the group spent 20 more marching around campus before reconvening at Hovde. They began to disperse around 6:30 p.m.
