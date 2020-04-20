Despite Purdue’s multiple explicit recognitions of the unprecedented times Boilermakers and everyone else in the world find themselves in, the University has failed to acknowledge the “asterisk semester” in one key way — through the refunding of student fees that are going unused.
A senior studying engineering filed a federal lawsuit against Purdue arguing that students deserve partial refunds for what students have already paid for but aren’t using anymore. The suit calls for the difference between in-person and online instruction, unused on-campus housing and meal plan costs, and assorted fees, all on a prorated basis.
Considering the massive difference between how students received a Purdue education at the beginning of the semester and now, the student has a point.
Many students pay various fees for particularly physical classes or programs. Think of art or engineering students who usually have access to laboratories, 3D printers, studios or course materials. Now, those same students who have already paid anywhere from an additional $100 to enroll in a single class to just over $1,000 in program fees for the semester are at home, without access to most of those resources.
Purdue hasn’t offered to pay those fees back, to our knowledge.
The argument for receiving housing and meal plan costs back could look a bit shakier, since the University didn’t force students to leave their on-campus housing like Indiana University did.
Still, it seems like a false choice for most students.
Move off campus by a certain date, and Purdue will be kind enough to reimburse your student account $750 in credit. Don’t worry if $750 represents anywhere from 30% to 7% of your housing costs for the year.
If you’d rather stay on campus despite the University’s encouragement for everyone to leave, Purdue allowed that, no questions asked. But the University’s campus life has ground to a halt. Between extremely limited dining options, nonexistent student activities and the locking of most campus buildings, one of the biggest reasons to stay on campus is simply to not waste the money students already paid for housing.
“We are all in this together, and we will get through this together,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a video address to Boilermakers earlier this semester.
If Boilermakers are all in this together, why has the University alienated the student who stood up to speak out against what he — and The Exponent editorial board — view as unfair?
“It was sadly predictable that some plaintiff’s lawyer would attempt to profit from this unprecedented public health crisis that’s affected us all,” said Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty in a comment from the University. “The suit is baseless and has no chance of ultimate success. In the meantime, it will be one more minor difficulty among all those we’re currently wrestling with.”
It’s unfair that the University has to deal with a global health emergency that affects so many of its students, staff and faculty so acutely. But Purdue’s response to the coronavirus pandemic should not be to shove its financial responsibilities onto the shoulders of the students it claims to support.
The University likely saved many students’ GPAs by extending its pass/not pass policy, a welcome branch of hospitality that acknowledged everything students are going through. But the consequences of a half-semester of online courses won’t be clear until far into a post-coronavirus future.
“It proves to be the semester that will go down in history as the most disruptive in decades and will likely be known as the ‘asterisk semester’ as it relates to academic transcripts,” Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim said in a March letter addressed to students.
The world has been turned on its head in a matter of months by a virus that infects and affects nearly everyone. Why can’t the University do its fair share in assisting its students — who have said goodbye to their jobs, their friends, their labs and lectures — with funds to cover the difference?
On one hand, the administration is recognizing the unprecedented times we all find ourselves in. But its most recent statement about the lawsuit disregards the idea of actually helping to counteract the effects of the crisis.
If we’re talking unprecedented times, let’s address one of the core issues of the student’s suit against Purdue: the difference between online and in-person learning.
The complaint references a study done using data from DeVry University, which indicates that students are more likely to drop out after taking online courses as opposed to attending class in person.
Purdue itself has made the line between online and traditional courses clear: an email sent just last week noted that some online classes offered through Purdue University Global are now available at a 25% tuition reduction. Yet traditional students haven’t seen a cent offered in return, despite the far lesser education many feel they’re now receiving.
Our professors have been supportive. The administration should rise to the same level of effort.
“You’ll have to help us with this,” Daniels said in another video address to students. “We know it will be far from perfect; your constructive suggestions and constructive criticism especially in the early days of remote learning could be essential to our making it as good as it can be.”
Our criticism is simple: If the education and student life we already paid for isn’t the same, we shouldn’t be paying the same.
If Purdue can’t do that, then tell us why and what it’s using our already-paid fees for.
