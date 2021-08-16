An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday night after police found drugs and a firearm in his car.
Joseph Key, 20, reportedly had marijuana in a plastic bag and a handgun in his car when police pulled him over for a broken taillight. Officers first took notice of Key’s vehicle at Purdue West, when an extra patrol officer smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle’s direction, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
Key was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a persona non grata, banning him from campus until next year.