President Mung Chiang announced Sunday night that a town hall for undergraduate students will be held on January 19 in the Mallett Theater at Pao Hall.
The event will go from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and will give undergraduates an opportunity to have their voice heard by Chiang and newly appointed Provost Patrick Wolfe by sharing viewpoints or asking questions, according to an email sent to all undergraduate students by Chiang.
“We look forward to learning from your perspectives, questions, and aspirations,” the email reads.
Those attending the event will have the option to submit questions in advance.