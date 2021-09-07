The Presidential Lecture Series will return this fall with a former world chess champion turned democracy advocate and a climate scientist, both of whom are set to speak on campus.
The first of the speakers will be Garry Kasparov, who is coming to Loeb Playhouse next Tuesday for a conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels, according to a Purdue News release.
Kasparov was first known for becoming the youngest world chess champion at 22 in 1985. Kasparov continued earning world titles for 20 years.
His international reputation changed direction when the Soviet-born political activist advocating for Russian democracy fled from Moscow to New York City in 2013 to avoid arrest by the Russian government, according to the press release.
Since 2017, Kasparov has led the Renew Democracy Initiative. The RDI is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization promoting liberal democracy, according to its website.
The second conversation in the series will be Oct. 19 with climate scientist Steven Koonin on the current state of climate science.
He is best known for being the chief scientist at BP, an undersecretary for science in the U.S. Department of Energy under former President Barack Obama between 2009-2011 and founding NYU's Center for Urban Science and Progress, according to the release.
Koonin will hold a book signing for his latest publication "Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn't, and Why it Matters" in the Stewart Center Lobby before the event.
The conversation with Kasparov will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and the one with Koonin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Both will be in Loeb Playhouse while being simultaneously live-streamed on Purdue's YouTube channel and are free and open to the public.