Purdue Student Government held an emergency senate session over WebEx Thursday night to allocate $25,000 to help students affected by COVID-19.
The bill passed unanimously. PSG president Jo Boileau said the bill has a $10,000 component to provide meals to students who do not have a Purdue meal plan or reliable access to meals.
Some of the programming that PSG was going to hold is no longer possible with the restrictions to limit groups to less than 10 people, Boileau noted during the meeting.
“The money does better in moments, I think, in a moment like this supporting and helping students that need it,” he said.
Although the dean of students has an emergency grant program for students, Boileau said the loaned money must be paid back within 30 days. PSG's bill, which is waiting on final approval from Purdue administration, would allocate up to $500 per student without any requirement to pay the money back. The $12,500 for these grants could help up to 25 students.
He said the program should be ready to go by Monday, assuming it gets administration approval, and the process for applying for those funds is the same as for an emergency loan.
The bill also urged Purdue Graduate Student Government to make a donation in kind.