A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and several staff members at Sycamore Springs, a mental-health clinic in Lafayette, on Saturday.
Lafayette Police Department Officer Michael Odom reportedly observed a staff member bleeding above her eye when he arrived at 2:45 a.m. and saw the man walking around while holding a set of keys, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man did not comply with Odom’s orders, and while trying to physically restrain the man, the man struck Odom in the face with the keys, causing Odom to bleed. Odom detained the man until other officers arrived.
Another officer spoke with a woman who said she was treating a patient when the man began yelling at her and grabbed the keys from a lanyard hanging around her neck.
The woman said he ripped the lanyard off, sounding an alarm. She tried to calm the man down, but he punched her in the face.
He also punched man who also tried to calm him down. The officer observed cuts to the victim’s face. The victim said that when he was punched, the man held the woman’s keys between his fingers.
The man is charged with a Level 5 Felony of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official.