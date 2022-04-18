Purdue has matched 11 faculty members and scholars from Ukraine with campus hosts, providing refuge in the United States so they can continue their academic pursuits at Purdue, the university announced Monday.
“If we can make a home, at least temporarily, here for these outstanding talents in academics, that’s what America has always done throughout its history,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a press release. “Purdue feels a deep calling to create this opportunity for our Ukrainian academic colleagues on our campus, which already has one of this nation’s most globally diverse faculty.”
There are 15 other Ukrainian scholars’ requests that are either in review or being processed to potentially be a part of Purdue’s Ukrainian Scholars Initiative, according to the press release. The goal is for Purdue to host up to 20 Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
With the logistics and travel accommodations from a country in the midst of war, Mike Brzezinski, dean of international programs, said in the release that the scholars would arrive on campus late spring or early summer.
“Simply by their presence at Purdue, these Ukrainian scholars will personify the quest for freedom and be living reminders to many of our students who have never seen what real oppression looks like and how precious and fragile true freedom really is,” Daniels said.
Each visiting scholar would be assigned a tenure-track faculty sponsor within their academic area who would serve as a mentor and advisor, the press release said. Visiting scholars will hold J-1 visa status, but they would not be eligible to enroll in any degree-granting program.
The intended program length is one calendar year, but an extension may be possible depending on the circumstances in Ukraine, according to the press release.
Visiting scholars will receive a monthly stipend, plus financial assistance for dependents. Purdue will cover visa expenses and round-trip transportation costs, and scholars also would be offered health insurance through Purdue’s benefits program.