The fate of the old Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house may be decided next month.
The West Lafayette City Council originally planned to hold a special session to discuss the house at 314 Russell St. today, but today's meeting was canceled, and it is slated to be discussed instead at next month's regular meeting.
The Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission voted 6-0 Monday to name the land a historical site after PCM Properties applied for a demolition permit, local journalist Dave Bangert reporter.
The house came into the spotlight in September when its current owner, PCM Properties, requested an amendment to zoning rules to raze the building and build a four-story apartment house, including ground-floor retail space, the Exponent previously reported. The proposal was approved 12-5 by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission on Sept. 15 despite vehement opposition from students and alumni. They presented frustrations ranging from nostalgic love for the old house to practical issues with the new construction plans.
"We are concerned with parking and access," a representative from a neighboring sorority said after the September meeting. "We agree and appreciate the staff's recommendation to widen (4th Street) for the purposes of construction, but we still think that with the additional traffic, given many, many more parking spaces, this would be a tremendous change in the flow of access."
A petition aimed at saving the house from demolition was created online in the following days. It gained over 1,200 signatures by Sept. 26 and urged people to write to the county clerk to explain why the rezoning would be a bad idea.
"We respectfully demand that (the resolution to rezone the land) be blocked by the West Lafayette city council in order to maintain the history of the house and surrounding campus and prevent a precedent that would more easily allow future demolition of historical buildings around Purdue’s campus in favor of high-rise apartment buildings," the petition said.
The city council originally voted 8-1 against rezoning the land for demolition in an Oct. 4 meeting. The meeting, held over WebEx because of a recent COVID spike, was watched by over 150 people, far higher than the attendance of a typical council meeting.
The June city council meeting will be June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Margerum Hall.