Purdue’s largest gathering for any building dedication ceremony took place at the new David and Bonnie Brunner Purdue Veterinary Medical Hospital Complex on Friday afternoon.
Over 500 attendees came to honor the new veterinary hospital.
The hospital, next to the Lynn Hall of Veterinary Medicine, was named after the two lead donors, one of which is a Purdue class of 1979 alumnus. The board of trustees approved the naming in February 2021, according to a Purdue press release.
The 162,500-square-foot complex includes three facilities: the small animal hospital, the equine, meaning horse, hospital and the farm animal hospital, according to the booklet handed out to attendees.
Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine Willie Reed, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Bruce Kettler, Purdue President Mitch Daniels and the Brunners all spoke at the event.
“This new complex we're dedicating truly sets standards for an advanced veterinary medical hospital facility,” Reed said. “You will see evidence of quality and well thought out design (and) masterful layouts tailored to the specialty services and analysis as well as the practical hands-on clinical learning that students will receive.”
Kettler said he was honored to be invited to dedicate this facility.
“It's my pleasure to be here on behalf of Gov. Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Crouch,” Kettler said. “We are honored to be able to be here and just to dedicate this facility and what it means. Just excited to be here and know that the College of Veterinary Medicine is on track for continued growth for the next big steps that we expect it to take.”
Daniels began his speech by acknowledging the excited crowd.
“(It is) too rare in this world you get to look at that many faces that are simultaneously happy,” he said as he looked at the crowd. “If ever (the) crowd had a right to be happy, the reason is now.”
Daniels introduced the donors to the stage and thanked them for their contributions and all the other donors involved.
“We are profoundly grateful for the generous donors who stepped forward to equip the College of Veterinary Medicine for its next giant leap.”
David Brunner said that while he’s appreciative of the opportunities Purdue gave him, once he left West Lafayette, he “didn’t look back.”
“I left West Lafayette for a position in Indianapolis,” he said. “That school for me was incredibly difficult, consuming and it left little time for other activities.
“(To this day) I have nightmares regularly about missing a test, losing my schedule, not knowing my way around campus or being late for class.”
Later in his career, he said he was grateful for the education Purdue gave him.
“(I) fully appreciated my time at Purdue and the clinical instructors that made such a difference, and I'm grateful and I owe so much to some of my mentors.”
The College of Veterinary Medicine is hosting an open house Saturday at 10 a.m., which aims to “educate the public on all of the different aspects of veterinary medicine,” according to their website. The event is free for all.