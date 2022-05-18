A Purdue student reported that he was shot Tuesday at 6 p.m. by what he believed to be a BB gun that was fired from a moving vehicle.
According to a release from Purdue News, the victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Electrical Engineering Building.
The victim told Purdue police the car was a red SUV, and that the driver was wearing a mask.
According to Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang, police have not arrested a suspect as of Wednesday afternoon and are reviewing surveillance footage as part of their investigation. PUPD asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
This is the fourth incident involving a BB gun that has been reported to PUPD so far this year.
Two incidents occurred in February. In March, PUPD said it arrested several subjects for shooting pedestrians with a BB gun from a moving car.