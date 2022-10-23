Suzi Brass woke up at the crack of dawn before driving three hours from her home in Chicago to run the 5K at Purdue.
Thousands of students and alumni like her gathered at Ross-Ade Stadium to run Purdue’s annual half-marathon and 5K Saturday morning.
“I just wanted to come back and be around family,” Brass said. “I have a friend coming from Indianapolis. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her.”
Brass, who graduated from Purdue in 1999, said that she has been running in the 5K for eight years but fell out of practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I kind of got out of the mode for the last couple of years, but I’m trying to get back into it,” she said.
All profits from the event were going to Purdue Athletes Life Success Program, a free summer camp for underprivileged students in Tippecanoe County. Purdue alumna Amanda Lucas said she was thankful to be supporting an event that goes towards a good cause like this.
“I’m a mom of athletes, and I think that there’s a lot of kids who aren’t as blessed as mine,” Lucas said. “I think (this program) opens doors.”
Computer and information technology professor Paul Thomas said he has been running in the marathon since before the pandemic, and he was excited to see a turnout comparable to pre-COVID years.
Thomas said that during the pandemic, the half-marathon was completely online.
“You just run your own thing and record the time,” Thomas said.
David Craig and his friend dressed up as watermelons for the race. Craig, a senior in the College of Engineering, said that he loves running and jazzes it up by wearing a costume every year.
“When I run a half marathon, I’m either running for speed or I’m just doing it for fun,” Craig said. If it’s for fun, “I always wear a costume of some kind.”
Craig said he’s previously dressed as Santa and as a banana.
Class of 2016 alumnus Jordan Gassaway brought his dogs, Ginny and Lyra, to his first Purdue half-marathon to cheer him on. Gassaway said his dogs are his training buddies for marathons, which he’s been participating in for the past six years.
“I’ve done races in South Bend, two weeks ago I did the Chicago Marathon,” he said, “and then last year I did my first Ironman.”
Gassaway said that he’s considered every other race to be a short race since he participated in the Ironman Triathlon, which consists of a two-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26-mile run. He said while he doesn’t run very fast, he finds running long distances to be a good challenge for distance sparring.
Lucas said she recommends people cross train before running the marathon. While she didn’t train specifically for the 5K, she said she felt prepared because she was a coach at Orange Theory, a gym which specializes in full body training and one of the sponsors of the event.
“The more things you do with your body and prevent injury, the better you are successfully,” she said.