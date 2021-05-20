Friday
AN EVENING WITH CARRIE NEWCOMER AND PIANIST GARY WALTERS
7 to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1700 W. State St., West Lafayette. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Purdue graduate Newcomer is a performer, recording artist and educator. She has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe. Her conversational, introspective songwriting celebrates and savors the ordinary, yet sacred, moments of our lives. Newcomer has 17 nationally released albums on Available Light and Rounder Records.
Saturday
HISTORIC LAFAYETTE FARMERS MARKET (DOWNTOWN)
5th Street between Main and Columbia Streets to Ferry Street, Saturdays through October, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY NONFICTION BOOK SALE
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Tippecanoe County Library, 627 South St., Lafayette.
CRAFTING TREATS WITH ANIMALS
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Farm at Prophetstown, 3534 Prophetstown Trail, West Lafayette. Free with park admission ($10).
Let your creativity go wild and help us build treat toys for our animal residents. The chickens, horses, JJ the donkey and several other animals, will be happy taste testers.
HOWL NIGHTS
7 p.m. Saturdays and weekend nights through the season at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground. Guests will learn how wolves communicate, both through their “trademark” behavior, the howl, and through body language. Wolf Park staff members will join the wolves midway through the program to demonstrate how our animal curators communicate with our wolves through positive reinforcement training and reading body language. Guests will be encouraged to howl along as the wolves serenade the park. First 30 minutes, the walking path is open, followed by the howl program. Reserve admission in advance; $12 for adults. More info: wolfpark.org
Sunday
BUDDHIST SOCIETY VIRTUAL GROUP MEDITATION
9 to 10 p.m. Link on Boilerlink
If you are interested in learning Buddhist meditation, join to learn more! Instructions will be provided to beginners on Metta (loving-kindness meditation) and Ānāpānasati (breath meditation).