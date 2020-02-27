A student wrestles with honors program requirements, an administrator crafts community-building experiences and an employer glances at honors experiences on a resume: these three share starkly different perspectives on the value of honors programs.
Of the 756 students who entered the Honors College in fall 2018, 95.2% remained in the Honors College in fall 2019, according to communications manager Logan Judy. The Honors College did not provide retention data for other years because retention rates have not been tracked long enough, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
A specific program completion rate was not given when requested, but the Honors College’s six-year completion rate is between 20% and 33%, which is also the national average for honors programs and colleges.
Many students cite the difficulty in meeting program requirements. Administrators say they recognize honors is not for everyone.
“Maybe they got a job, and they feel like they don’t need it anymore,” said Rhonda Phillips, dean of the Honors College. “Maybe they don’t want to do a research project. We hear that a lot. They’ve got a lot to do, they don’t want to do something else.”
The Honors College announced on Feb. 14 it will lower its GPA threshold from 3.5 to 3.3, effective immediately for May 2020 graduates.
“Sometimes these students are so concerned with keeping a certain GPA that they won’t let themselves explore more different courses,” Phillips said. “We don’t want them to think that maintaining a certain GPA is the only reason they’re here. ... This is the time in your life when you do that massive exploration. This is the time you’re framing your future in many ways. I want people to have the full benefit of all educational experiences and not feel hemmed in.”
For Jackie Ketcham, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, lowering the minimum GPA was not enough to convince her it was worth the effort to stay in the program.
“Honors just adds so much,” Ketcham said. “If you take honors-specific classes, that adds a lot of time to your schedule because those don’t apply to (major requirements). Contract classes — that also adds a lot because on top of your normal work, you’re doing this extra stuff.”
To graduate with honors, students must take 24 honors credits, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.3, meet with their honors adviser at least once a year and complete a scholarly project similar to a senior capstone.
Faltering upperclassman engagement
The Purdue Student Government Honors College senators conducted a survey of honors students and found a number of issues regarding upperclassmen engagement.
“You don’t really have all the perks of the building anymore since you don’t live there, so some people feel disconnected from it after their freshman year,” said Alex Griffin-Little, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and a PSG senator.
Purdue was one of the last universities in the Big Ten to establish an Honors College. While the program began in fall 2013, the Honors College’s residential halls did not open until fall 2016, with an enrollment of 691 students.
As of fall 2019, the Honors College had an enrollment of 2,618 students, with 735 first-years.
The only residential college at Purdue, all freshmen are required to live in the Honors College and Residences. Most floors in the main buildings are reserved for freshmen, with some upperclassmen living in Duhme Hall and Third Street Suites.
Ketcham is one of few non-freshman students to live in the main buildings. When filling out her housing contract her freshman year, she was moved to displaced resident status and immediately requested a room in honors when the portal opened.
At an Honors College event a year later, a freshman asked Ketcham how she got back into honors housing. As Ketcham described her housing experience, she was interrupted by a faculty member.
“She’s like, ‘Actually, that’s not true. It fills up very fast, and you don’t really have a chance, so you should definitely think about living somewhere else,’ and then walked away,” Ketcham said. “They really try to discourage you from coming back and staying in the building longer because they only want freshmen in there because they don’t have space.”
At a Board of Trustees meeting in October, Phillips said 75% of honors students indicate they want to remain in the residences after their first year. She said she tries to get more space in Third Street Suites every year, but is limited by what University Residences designates for them.
The residential aspect of the college is intended to create a tighter-knit community. Meghana Jayaraman, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said the Honors College provides her with a smaller community within a large school where she is able to connect with like-minded thinkers who are dedicated to their work.
Heather Servaty-Seib, the associate dean of student life for the Honors College, said the addition of the residential buildings has made it easier for advisers and faculty to interact with students.
“Our officials are right here in the first floor of the residence halls,” Servaty-Seib said. “That makes it so we can provide meaningful mentorship.”
But with many honors students being pushed out of the residences, Phillip Harter, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and PSG senator, has an idea to connect upperclassmen back to the college.
“Potentially having some kind of junior course to take that’s maybe one credit and just checking in or having something to guide them towards this college project,” Harter said. “I’ve had some conversations with academic advisers about that.”
Servaty-Seib said the current juniors were the first set of students to apply directly to the Honors College. Students must apply by the priority deadline and write a short essay to be considered. Before that, students were chosen for the Honors College by their respective disciplinary colleges.
“We’ve had amazing students come through from the invitation model, but there were a lot who were not so interested because maybe that wasn’t what they were interested in from Day 1. But they got this invitation and thought, ‘Better do it.’ So we don’t have as many from the early years that retained at the higher levels,” Phillips said. “What we’ve seen in the last couple years with it are students who come in because they applied and are eager for an honors opportunity. There seems to be a higher retention rate.”
Some students do not finish the curriculum because they may not have known what they were getting into or are not able to see the values and the benefits it offers.
Staff and student leadership actively tries to keep upperclassmen in the Honors College loop. Members of the Honors Leadership Council host activities for all honors students. Rachel Newell, student leadership and engagement manager, said a weekly newsletter is sent out that contains announcements, deadlines and a schedule of events.
“We also specifically have upper-division class reunions at the beginning of the year,” Newell said.
Despite the programming, many upperclassmen become detached from the community and may lose track of their academic requirements, the senators found in the survey.
Time wasted or value added?
To work toward their honors credits, students often take honors courses and perform undergraduate research. But often those experiences don’t add up to the required 24. That’s where honors contracts come in.
By contracting, students create an honors version of a course with a faculty member to dive deeper into a subject of interest.
Students only have a two-week time window to have their honors contract approved by their college, as specified by the Office of the Registrar. Students expressed challenges with the quick turnaround and finding willing faculty.
“A lot of your intro classes aren’t really taught by professors, and also those are usually classes that would be best to honors contract since they are bit more general,” Griffin-Little said. “I found that (graduate) students are more likely to want the honors contract, just because I think they can be more passionate about teaching than perhaps some of the older faculty members here.”
Rebecca Krylow, the Honors College’s director of advising, said Honors College administration has no jurisdiction over the honors contract policy. That control falls under the Honors College Faculty Governance Committee, made of faculty representatives from each college. The registrar needs to get the paperwork within two weeks to change the course to an honors status.
While looking at a withdrawal survey conducted by honors advising, she realized the difficulty of contracting is a recurring reason why students drop the Honors College. She has actively worked to make honors contracting more accessible by hosting information sessions during the opening weeks of the semester and compiling a list of courses that faculty have indicated they would be interested in honors contracting.
Fulfilling the honors curriculum can be daunting for students from smaller colleges. In the fall 2019 class, 1% — or 26 students — were from the College of Education.
“They have such a small population size that they don’t really get much focus at all,” Harter said.
Harter and Griffin-Little said students from the College of Veterinary Medicine, Pharmacy, the Krannert School of Management and the Polytechnic Institute have difficulty graduating with the honors degree.
“You don’t really have much leeway with your classes,” Griffin-Little said. “With nursing, you don’t really get any electives.”
A recent change in the advising structure assigns advisers based on college instead of year. Krylow said she hopes the new model will help honors advisers understand the curriculum in a discipline, engage with students in the same college and connect with students’ primary college advisers.
The scholarly project can also be viewed as a barrier, especially if the student’s discipline is not compatible with the nature of the project.
Sage Thompson, a sophomore in the College of Science, said he plans on going into the finance or insurance industry after college and found that the scholarly project wasn’t necessarily going to help him.
“The Honors College (scholarly) project is a major required part of the program,” Thompson said. “Although there are many options, the project is more suited to majors related to engineering, research or writing.”
Servaty-Seib said the administrative team has been working with the disciplinary colleges to create tracks for the scholarly project that would create more options for students. Some of these include completing a team project or creating a film.
“(The scholarly project) is meant to be a project that adds new knowledge, but it can also be a scholarly endeavor,” Servaty-Seib said. “It can be creative or it can be more traditionally research-based.”
Advisers try to reassure students the scholarly project does not need to be something extra that they do, as many of their plans could already be “worthy of the scholarly project.”
“I think it’s a lot of work to unpack that for students and let them know it’s very likely that you’re already planning to do something that can be your scholarly project,” Krylow said.
Honors in the
workplace
For those looking to go into industry after college, an honors degree may be less important. Numerous employers at the Professional Practice Career Fair on Feb. 18 said they prioritize professional experience over an honors program.
“The professional experience is more valuable,” said Gregory Winer, an engineering manager at Sun Chemical and a Purdue alumnus. “The Honors College is kind of a nice thing, but if I am hiring someone, I’m hiring for experiences that they have first.”
Susan Bush, director of employer engagement at the Center for Career Opportunities, said that honors can help, but it depends on how students market their honors experience.
“It speaks of their scholarship, their ability to do academically really well, which takes a lot of discipline, work ethic (and) passion,” Bush said, “but students need to know how to market what Honors College is doing for them. They need to know how to be able to talk about a study-abroad experience through Honors College, and this is what it taught them, and this is how it relates to the job (they’ll) be doing with this company.”
Ketcham said she had a friend who withdrew from the program halfway through his senior year after completing the entire honors curriculum except the scholarly project. He realized it was not worth it with a job lined up at Verizon.
Other students noted the academic focus of honors didn’t always align with career goals.
“It’s good for me personally because I’m looking to go to grad school and continue in academia,” Griffin-Little said, “but for some people who are just looking to graduate and get into the workforce, they might not find honors as useful.”
One graduate echoed a similar message.
“If you’re looking for a purely industrial job, then I would say it’s not as important,” said Abhishek Bavde, a General Electric engineer and Purdue alumnus. “If you are looking at a career path of academia, I would say (honors) holds a lot of weight.”
Honors College administrators stress how the four pillars of the Honors College — interdisciplinary curriculum, undergraduate research, community and global engagement and leadership development — prepare students not just for their first job, but for lifelong learning.
“I always get a little sad because I think students think about their first job. We’re thinking about learning over the (course of life), and what does that mean,” Phillips said. “It means having the adaptable kind of flexible thinking that we’re going to need in the future because so many of the jobs that we’re graduating for right now are not going to exist.”
Winer said the Honors College may only benefit students if they take advantage of the resources it offers, and the credential won’t matter after the first hire.
“Nobody goes back five years after you graduate to find out whether you were in the honors program,” Winer said. “I don’t care about the program. I care about what they currently have as leadership skills. Just because they went to the Honors College does not mean they picked up those pillars.”
Well, is it worth it?
Both administration and students mentioned that honors events and courses are open to everyone. So that begs the question: Why do honors?
“I’m trying to think if there’s anything I got in honors I really couldn’t get anywhere else. Because I really liked the environment of the dorms, I made friends on my floor, but wouldn’t I have done that living anywhere?” Ketchum said. “I could have made friends anywhere. I could have done multidisciplinary things anywhere, so I’m not really sure if I’ve gotten anything that valuable out of it.”
Krylow said the Honors College houses resources and experiences in one location.
“The Honors College in a sense is like a one-stop shop of sorts. There are disparate offices that you could go to at Purdue to engage in similar experiences the Honors College has,” Krylow said. “But through the Honors College and through the Honors College curriculum and community, you can do all of those things within your Honors College experience.”
For incoming students, the material benefits of honors — such as priority registration and the honors housing — may be hard to argue with.
“They try to sell you on the appeal of living in this brand-new building and taking all these fun classes and that’s true,” Griffin-Little said, “but also it’s not really for everyone.”