A skateboarder was arrested after allegedly resisting arrest early Tuesday morning.
Purdue police stopped Christopher Spar, 28, on the corner of Mitch Daniels Boulevard and Marsteller Street about 12:23 a.m. after Spar and his friend were reportedly riding skateboards the wrong direction.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer discovered after the stop that Spar had an outstanding warrant, and relocated him near the Elliot Hall of Music. Spar then reportedly jumped on his skateboard and tried to flee from police.
Spar then reportedly fell off his skateboard, allowing the officer to catch up to him, the affidavit says. Spar allegedly kicked the officer in the left cheek while being detained.
The officer allegedly searched Spar's backpack and found 8.5 grams of cocaine and two Adderall pills, according to the affidavit. Spar was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, battery and resisting arrest.