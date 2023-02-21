University Senate members voted in favor to call on the board of trustees to remove Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon from his leadership position after racist remarks he made in December.
Keon, who has served as chancellor since 2016, imitated speakers of Asian languages during a Purdue Northwest commencement speech in December. The Purdue board of trustees issued a formal reprimand, but did not force the chancellor to resign, The Exponent previously reported.
“It elicited both national and international criticism of his racially charged behavior,” said Lee Artz, the senator representing Purdue Northwest. “I think it goes way beyond one regional campus, because he disparaged Asians and Asian Americans and the Purdue name itself has been tarnished.”
Artz said Keon has not been carrying out his responsibilities since December and has canceled several meetings. Keon’s behavior was “unacceptable” and failed to “demonstrate support for diversity, equality and inclusion,” he said.
83% of the members voted in favor to call for Keon’s resignation and asked the board of trustees to remove him for his position as chancellor if the resignation is not “immediately forthcoming,” the senate document reads.
In the same meeting, Senate members voted to drop the Withdraw-Failing grade from transcripts and President Mung Chiang announced an expansion to Purdue’s Ukranian Scholars Program.
Dropping the WF grades
Materials Engineering Professor Eric Kvam proposed to revise academic regulations and drop the WF grade, which the Senate voted in favor.
The current academic regulations provide instructors with the option to record a grade of “WF” for a credit course for students who withdraw from a class between week five and week nine of a semester term, the senate document reads. This grade is only available for sophomore classifications or higher.
“Withdrawal fail on a transcript can be a hurdle for our students who are applying to professional schools at other universities where they may recalculate the GPA with a failed class,” Kwam said.
Prior to week five, an instructor may only designate a ‘W’ for ‘withdraw’ even if a student dropping the course at that point has a failing grade so far, according to the document.
“it appears that the “WF” designation’s sole function is as a mechanism for some instructors to choose to shame a student on their transcript,” the document reads.
“This shaming is counter to Purdue’s pillars of ‘respect’ and ‘growth,’ we should respect students for recognizing their limitations and taking steps to recover from mistakes,” the document reads.
Ukrainian scholars program
In his address to the Senate, Chiang said the Ukrainian Scholars Program will continue to expand.
“A year ago this week, due to the Russian invasion, there has been a large displacement of Ukrainian scholars and students,” he said. “The university launched the nation's first systematic programme, hosting scholars nine or 10 are here with us.”
He urged the members to consider hosting additional numbers of Ukrainian scholars.
Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan
The Senate discussed calling Purdue to join the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan, as proposed by Food Science Professor Yuan Yao. This is based on a previously passed Purdue Student Government resolution, said Amanda Darbyshire, the chair of the faculty Sustainability Committee.
Lafayette, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County created the plan to address climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, Darbyshire said.
In 2020, Purdue University Physical Facilities adopted a sustainability plan to reduce emissions by 2025, according to the senate document. Purdue must reduce energy use, improve building efficiency and lower gas emissions and waste production on campus
Joining GLCAP would require Purdue to participate in the initiatives they're implementing, she said.
“It's really just about sharing our data and communicating with them.”
Data would include energy use and greenhouse gas emissions intended to aid in climate projections and planning exercises, the senate document reads. Purdue would also need to commit a senior administrator to serve on the leadership team, and a staff member to serve on the implementation team.