Tucked in the basement of Stewart Center, engineers are experimenting with motion-capture technology to envision the future.
Motion-capture technology has evolved from its roots in gaming and film to new fronts like education and sports medicine at Information Technology at Purdue’s Envision Center for Data Perceptualization.
“Motion capture, to us, allows us to open up our services to things like human-body ergonomics or stress analysis,” visual solutions engineer Drew Sumner said. “If I want to know exactly how bad your muscles are tensing when you take a step, we’ll have more trackers around that area to then be able to analyze that movement.”
The center has integrated motion capture with virtual-reality technology to make it more functional by providing the “six degrees of freedom,” or complete rotational freedom necessary for an immersive experience.
“The biggest perk of that is we can make it collaborative, so we can put 20 of these in a room and let you all walk around together,” Sumner said.
This could have significant applications in the field of education. One of the current projects involves creating a virtual lecture to help students visualize a supernova in partnership with Danny Milisavljevic, a professor of astronomy.
“Theoretically, we can have that professor do his entire lecture in this space, capture it, record it and know exactly what he’s doing and how he’s interacting with things, and send that out to people,” Sumner said.
The center aims to lower the barrier of entry through simulations, interactive graphics and virtual experiences. The goal is to eventually publish all of the source code for its public projects, according to a University press release.
Although the center’s visualization and simulation services are typically paid, there are open coffee hours from 10-11 a.m. on Fridays where people can ask questions and seek advice for free.
“Especially with the motion capture, we’re at a point where we’re comfortable using it and renting it out to people,” Sumner said.
Students have used the motion capture technology for animation, visual effects and game development projects. One dance group has even used the technology to record their routine so others can experience it in a virtual space.
The technology capitalizes on the Forge, a space unveiled last year that features 16 infrared cameras that capture reflective markers with incredible precision.
“We have these suits with all the dots on them like you see from movies where we can track your whole body and other objects,” Sumner said.
The cameras send only the coordinate locations of markers to the computer instead of a video feed, reducing the amount of data that the computer needs to process. Cameras and computing will only continue to advance, said George Takahashi, the lead visualization scientist.
“As data transmission and onboard computation becomes more powerful and more distributed, you might even use less cameras or you might get a less complicated suit that you have to wear,” Takahashi said.
These technologies are already accessible to consumers through body-tracking gaming systems like the Xbox Kinect and facial recognition technology on smartphones. But more advanced motion capture, like what is found in the Forge, may soon be in the hands of everyday people, opening a new world of experiences.
“A couple years in the future, it might be something as simple as a cell phone camera,” Takahashi said. “You just put it on the front and it does the same kind of thing.”