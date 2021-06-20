Miss Purdue University Amanda Coy won the preliminary talent round of the Miss Indiana competition over the weekend.
Coy, a student in the Honors College, won the award for her talents in dance and baton twirling, according to a news release. Her social impact initiative for the competition was "Breathe Easy: Asthma Education and Awareness."
Coy was crowned Miss Purdue University in 2019 with the same talent and social impact initiative. She is also Purdue's Golden Girl for her upcoming senior year.
Braxton Hiser, Miss West Central, took home the title of Miss Indiana on Saturday night.
Coy is a native of Saline, Michigan.