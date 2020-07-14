After multiple delays and setbacks, the Target on Chauncey Hill will open on Aug. 16, a local landlord said Tuesday.
The "small-format" location was first announced in April 2019 and originally planned to be up and running for the fall semester of that year.
The Exponent reported its first delay in August 2019 when a Target spokesperson said it wouldn't be open until "sometime in 2020."
In a February press release, Target set a new opening date of April 5 and hosted hiring events in Young Hall.
In light of the rising uncertainties and dangers of COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state's stay-at-home order on March 23, and West Lafayette businesses began closing their doors.
On April 2, a Target spokesperson told The Exponent the company did not "have details on when we'll be ready to open new stores that have been scheduled this year."
Marc Muinzer, owner of the apartment complex above the store, said Target's regional director of real estate notified him last month in an email of the location's grand opening, which he provided to The Exponent.
As of Tuesday afternoon, The Exponent has not received comment from a Target spokesperson on the opening date or if the store is hiring.