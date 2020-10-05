Purdue Dining and Culinary Services is working on a phased indoor dining plan as the weather continues to cool, the director of dining operations said.
Azrielle Nunnally confirmed via email on Monday that a select number of dining and study tents with low usage will be coming down.
“We understand the need to be prepared with indoor seating options as well as more indoor queuing space as the weather cools off,” she said.
Students can now eat indoors at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center — in gyms one to three — and inside the Armory, Nunnally added.
More information on the full plans for phasing in indoor dining will be available once the full plans have been approved by Purdue's medical advisory team, she said.
“We are working closely with (Radiological and Environmental Management) and Fire & Life Safety on the plan and will get Medical A Team approval before implementation,” she said.
Nunnally said the Dining and Culinary office has also reached out to different student organizations to get feedback on the proposed plans to ensure they offer a convenient and safe plan that is safe for students.