Negotiations over the sale of WBAA are still ongoing, despite an initial target date of Oct. 1 for the finalized deal.
Purdue first announced it would be handing the rights to the radio station over to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media on July 1, and the Board of Trustees approved the transaction in its July 7 meeting. The approval was met with fervor from community members and Purdue alumni who were upset over the sale, fearing the station would lose quality under a larger media corporation.
Since the approval, though, both parties have been silent.
MIPM CEO Greg Petrowich sent letter of intent, or LOI, sent on June 30 to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, in which he laid out his expectations for the proposed deal.
Because the agreement hasn't been finalized, no contract or written agreement exists, Purdue Legal Services Coordinator Kaity Heide said in a Sept. 9 email.
The LOI was set to expire 60 days after being written if no agreement was reached, but the two parties verbally agreed to "waive the 60-day provision in the LOI based on their conduct," Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said a Wednesday morning email.
Once the agreement is executed, both parties will file a joint application with the Federal Communications Commission for the transfer of the operating license. Once the FCC approves the transfer, the deal will be closed on a "mutually acceptable date within ten business days" of the FCC's consent, according to the LOI.
It's unclear where negotiations are at this point, but no application has been filed with the FCC, an FCC receptionist said in a Tuesday phone call.
According to the LOI, if the deal were to be approved, MIPM would gain:
- The station's transmission and select audio equipment
- The station's FCC authorizations
- The station's call letters
- All intellectual property rights associated with the station
Purdue would retain:
- Any assets not dedicated to the transmission or operation of the station's signal
- All employment contracts for those working at the station prior to the MIPM's takeover, meaning those who remain working for the station will still be considered Purdue employees
- Contracts of insurance and insurance claims made by Purdue relating to property of equipment repaired, replaced or restored before MIPM's takeover
- Certain transmission towers and real estate
Under the proposed deal, Purdue would agree to provide MIPM with access to the transmission towers at no cost.
No mentions of money can be found in the LOI, but a large chunk of text under Section 2 of the LOI is redacted.