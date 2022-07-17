Membership in fraternity, sorority and cooperative life grew in the Spring 2022 semester compared to a year earlier, while grades dropped for most of the organizations during those periods.
There were 6,507 students in the system, a 6% growth from Spring 2021. The 2022 total represents 18.5% of the undergraduates at the university.
Average GPAs for the organizations dropped, but a year ago grades were inflated during the Covid times when classes could be held virtually.
The FSCL community averaged 3.18, compared to 3.31 a year prior.
This is the Spring 2022 average (compared to year before) and cumulative average (compared to year before):
• All-undergraduate semester 3.13 (3.26), cumulative 3.26 (3.30)
• All-men’s semester 3.07 (3.18), cumulative 3.22 (3.25)
• All-women’s semester 3.22 (3.36), cumulative 3.32 (3.36)
The FSCL is comprised of five governing groups (number of members, individual groups in that council): Interfraternity Council (3,222 members, 40 groups), Multicultural Greek Council (202, 10), National Pan-Hellenic Council (64, 7), Purdue Cooperative Council (336, 11) and Panhellenic Association (2,683, 21).
This is the FSCL Spring 2022 (prior year) and cumulative (prior year):
• Interfraternity Council semester, 3.05 (3.18), cumulative 3.20 (3.23)
• MGC 3.08 (3.26), 3.32 (3.30)
• NPHC 2.65 (2.94), 3.07 (3.15)
• PCC 3.23 (3.35), 3.34 (3.37)
• PHA 3.34 (3.45), 3.42 (3.43)
• All-sorority 3.33 (3.44), 3.42 (3.42)
• All-fraternity 3.05 (3.18), 3.20 (3.23)
During the Spring 2022 semester, the FSCL community contributed 11,128 hours (1.71 hours per member) and philanthropic money raised $441,924 ($67.92 per member). The service hours totals are 73 percent less than Spring 2019 (41,277 hours), pre-Covid. But the Spring 2022 philanthropic money raised was 32.8 percent more than Spring 2019 ($332,669).
The undergraduate ethnicity within the FSCL community with 78.9% white compared to 62.1% of the undergraduate population. The biggest discrepancy between the FSCL community and the average undergraduate is among international students. The average undergraduate population is 11.4% international while the FSCL community is 2.1%.
Other ethnic breakdowns differences between the FSCL community and the undergraduate population:
• Asian, 6.5% FSCL (11.9% average undergraduate)
• Hispanic/Latino 5.3 (6.1)
• Two or more races, 4.5 (4.4)
• Black or African American, 1.3 (2.5)
• Unknown, 1.2 (1.3)
The FSCL community has a much higher graduation rate than the general student population.
• Four-year graduation rate, FSCL 73% (65% undergraduate rate)
• Five-year graduation rate, 87 (80)
• Six-year graduation rate, 89 (83)
This is how individual organizations ranked among their peers:
• No. 1 Cooperative semester GPA (36 members), Glenwood, 3.54
• No. 2, Cooperative semester GPA (39 members), Ann Tweedale 3.44
• No. 1 Cooperative service hours, Circle Pines (52 members), 206
• No. 2 Cooperative service hours, Shoemaker (42 members), 204
• No. 1 Cooperative philanthropy dollars raised, Circle Pines, $6,089
• No. 2 Cooperative philanthropy dollars raised, Twin Pines (27 members), $1,663
• No. 1 National Pan-Hellenic Council GPA, Delta Sigma Theta (11 members), 2.82
• No. 1 National Pan-Hellenic service hours, Alpha Phi Alpha (eight members), 305
• No. 1 National Pan-Hellenic philanthropy dollars raised, Zeta Phi Beta (seven members), $850
• No. 1 Panhellenic Association GPA, Kappa Alpha Theta (147 members), 3.50
• No. 2 Panhellenic Association GPA, Kappa Delta (157 members), 3.48
• No. 1 Panhellenic Association service hours, Delta Zeta (137 members), 2,304
• No. 2 Panhellenic Association service hours, (136 members), 1,187
• No. 1 Panhellenic Association philanthropic dollars raised, Zeta Tau Alpha (143 members), $133,237
• No. 2 Panhellenic Association philanthropic dollars raised, Alpha Phi (138 members), $19,279
• No. 1 Interfraternity Council GPA, Sigma Phi Epsilon (24 members), 3.53
• No. 2 Interfraternity Council GPA, Lambda Chi Alpha (33 members), 3.31
• No. 1 Interfraternity Council service hours, Zeta Beta Tau (184 members), 2,074
• No. 2 Interfraternity Council service hours, Pi Kappa Phi (151 members), 1,777
• No. 1 Interfraternity Council philanthropic dollars raised, Sigma Chi (123 members), $66,500
• No. 2 Interfraternity Council philanthropic dollars raised, Pi Kappa Phi (151 members), $41,484
• No. 1 Multicultural Greek Council GPA, Sigma Lambda Gamma (13 members), 3.37
• No. 2 Multicultural Greek Council GPA, Delta Phi Lambda (28 members), 3.34
• Largest Cooperative Council group, Circle Pines (52 members); second largest, Shoemaker (42 members)
• Largest National Pan-Hellenic Council group, Alpha Kappa Alpha (17 members); second largest, Delta Sigma Theta (11 members)
• Largest Panhellenic Association group, Kappa Delta (57 members); second largest, Alpha Chi Omega (148 members)
• Largest Interfraternity Council group, Zeta Beta Tau (184 members); second largest, Pi Kappa Phi (151 members)
• Largest Multicultural Greek Council group, alpha Kappa Delta Phi (51 members); second largest, Kappa Phi Beta (39 members)
Some additional overall statistics:
• Interfraternity Council has 40 chapters with an average size of 81 members.
• Multicultural Greek Council has 10 chapters with an average size of 20 members.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council has seven chapters with an average size of nine members.
• Purdue Cooperative Council has 11 groups with an average size of 31 members.
• Panhellenic Association has 21 chapters with an average size of 128 members.